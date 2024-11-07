GeForce Now introducing 100 hours a month playtime limit, but subscribers can pay extra for more

Nvidia has announced its GeForce Now cloud gaming service will soon introduce a playtime cap of 100 hours a month for paying Performance (previously Priority) and Ultimate subscribers, although additional hours can be purchased for a fee.

Nividia shared the news on Reddit, saying the limit would help it "continue providing exceptional quality and speed - as well as shorter queue times". It also insisted the switch from an unlimited allowance would "comfortably accommodate 94 percent of members".

Paying subscribers wanting to use GeForce Now for more than the allotted 100 hours per month - equating to approximately three hours per day - will now need to pay extra, with 15 additional hours costing $2.99 USD for Performance members and $5.99 for anyone subscribed to its Ultimate tier. Up to 15 unused hours will automatically roll over into the next month.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Eurogamer Newcast: Nintendo has announced new hardware, but it's not Switch 2.Watch on YouTube

Nvidia's new restrictions come into affect at the start of 2025, but all existing subscribers - as well as anyone signing up before 31st December this year - will continue to get unlimited playtime until January 2026. The company also notes anyone currently subscribed to GeForce Now's Founders tier will retain their unlimited playtime hours for life, provided there's no lapse in their membership. Changing to an Ultimate subscription, however, will immediately apply the new terms, imposing the 100-hour monthly play limit from January 2026.

In addition to its playtime limitations, Nvidia has announced a number of new GeForce Now benefits. Subscribers to the newly renamed Performance tier will soon be able to stream in 1440p instead of the previous 1080p, and ultrawide resolutions will also be supported. Furthermore, all Performance and Ultimate subscribers will be able to save their in-game graphics settings across streaming sessions.