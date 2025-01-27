Gears of War: E-Day dev The Coalition drafts in People Can Fly as partner studio

People Can Fly is working with The Coalition on the next Gears of War game, Gears of War: E-Day.

In a brief statement today, People Can Fly said it was "honoured" to return to the world of Gears of War after it was lead developer on Judgment and co-developer on Gears of War 1, 2, and 3.

"Returning to collaborate on the next chapter of this legendary saga is both a privilege and an exciting opportunity to build upon the intense, visceral action and rich storytelling that fans have come to love. We are deeply grateful for our partners' trust and support on this journey," said PCF's CEO, Sebastian Wojciechowski.

"Gears of War: E-Day is not just our next major game; it's a return to what makes Gears of War games special and authentic," Coalition studio head Mike Crump added. "We're pleased to be partnering with the talented folks at People Can Fly who have been a part of our franchise's legacy for so long."

Late last year, we learned that John DiMiaggio and Carlos Ferro are reprising their roles as Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago in Gears of War: E-Day.

The announcement - which was posted to the official Gears of War X account on the 18th anniversary of the third-person shooter series last November - also appended a photo of DiMaggio and Ferro reunited.

Gears of War 6's development hadn't been much of a secret, but it was finally made official in June, with confirmation that Gears 6 will be a prequel titled Gears of War: E-Day.