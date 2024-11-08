Gears is "so back" as original voice talents are confirmed for Gears of War: E-Day

John DiMiaggio and Carlos Ferro are reprising their roles as Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago in Gears of War: E-Day.

The announcement - which was posted to the official Gears of War X/Twitter account on the 18th anniversary of the third person shooter series - also appended a photo of DiMaggio and Ferro reunited.

"We are so back," the post teased. "On today's 18th anniversary of Gears of War, we're proud to share that John DiMaggio and lCarlos Ferro are reprising their roles as the iconic voices of Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago in Gears of War: E-Day."

Microsoft still hasn't given any further details on when we may be able to play Gears of War: E-Day, but with a movie and animated series also in the works, there's a lot for Gears of War fans to look forward to, especially now DiMaggio and Ferro are back to reprise their fan-favourite "brothers to the end" partnership.

We are so back. 🤜🤛



On today's 18th anniversary of Gears of War, we're proud to share that John DiMaggio and @RealCarlosFerro are reprising their roles as the iconic voices of Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago in Gears of War: E-Day. pic.twitter.com/x9uaH9R0sR — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) November 7, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Gears of War 6's development hadn't been much of a secret, but it was finally made official in June, with confirmation that Gears 6 will be a prequel titled Gears of War: E-Day.

Set 14 years before the events of the original Gears of War, E-Day tells the story of the first Locust emergence on Sera, and the world's response to that threat. It promises a return of the series' trademark third-person, cover-based shooting action, all within an "explosive" campaign combining "satisfying gameplay and emotive, character-led storytelling".