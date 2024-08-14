Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 time and where to watch

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 starts this yearly game conference off with a bang by bringing a host of announcements for upcoming games and new titles.

Though the full lineup for the showcase still remains a mystery, we do know that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Monster Hunter Wilds and Dune Awakening are some of the games which will make an appearance. Geoff Keighley has also mentioned that there will be some new game announcements, including the new title from Tarsier Studios - the creators of Little Nightmares I and II.

If you want to watch the show make sure you know the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 date and time, including where to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024.

Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 date and time Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 is being held on Tuesday 20th August at 8pm (CEST). Since not everyone lives in Europe, however, here's when Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 will be running in other timezones: UK - 7pm (BST)

- 7pm (BST) Europe - 8pm (CEST)

- 8pm (CEST) East Coast US - 2pm (EDT)

- 2pm (EDT) West Coast US - 11am (PDT)

- 11am (PDT) Australia - 4am on Wednesday 21st August (AEST)

- 4am on Wednesday 21st August (AEST) Japan - 3am on Wednesday 21st August (JST) Just 2 weeks until @gamescom Opening Night Live streams around the world from Cologne, Germany.



The team and I are reviewing final game trailers and announcements this week in preparation for the show on Tuesday, August 20! pic.twitter.com/BcXImaWOKD — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 7, 2024

If we haven't listed your region above and are planning on watching the show, we highly recommend using a timezone converter to double check when you can watch Gamescom Night Live 2024 in your region. Since Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 is airing from Germany, this means it's occurring rather early in some regions. (Or in the very early morning on a different day for some regions.) Couple this with the show happening on a Tuesday and there's a good chance you might be far away from your computer when Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 is actually live. You can, of course, sneakily watch it on your phone, but, if you'd prefer to properly enjoy the show, you'll be able to watch it back on the Gamescom YouTube channel.

Where to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 Gamecom Opening Night Live 2024 will be streamed on the Gamescom website, YouTube and Twitch. Eurogamer's Bertie will also be doing a live text alongside the show if you fancy joining him! The show will also be available for rewatching after it ends on both YouTube and Twitch too if you either miss the show or fancy revisiting a certain announcement.