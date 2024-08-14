Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 time and where to watch
Including what might be shown during the showcase.
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 starts this yearly game conference off with a bang by bringing a host of announcements for upcoming games and new titles.
Though the full lineup for the showcase still remains a mystery, we do know that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Monster Hunter Wilds and Dune Awakening are some of the games which will make an appearance. Geoff Keighley has also mentioned that there will be some new game announcements, including the new title from Tarsier Studios - the creators of Little Nightmares I and II.
If you want to watch the show make sure you know the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 date and time, including where to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024.
On this page:
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 date and time
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 is being held on Tuesday 20th August at 8pm (CEST). Since not everyone lives in Europe, however, here's when Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 will be running in other timezones:
- UK - 7pm (BST)
- Europe - 8pm (CEST)
- East Coast US - 2pm (EDT)
- West Coast US - 11am (PDT)
- Australia - 4am on Wednesday 21st August (AEST)
- Japan - 3am on Wednesday 21st August (JST)
If we haven't listed your region above and are planning on watching the show, we highly recommend using a timezone converter to double check when you can watch Gamescom Night Live 2024 in your region.
Since Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 is airing from Germany, this means it's occurring rather early in some regions. (Or in the very early morning on a different day for some regions.) Couple this with the show happening on a Tuesday and there's a good chance you might be far away from your computer when Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 is actually live. You can, of course, sneakily watch it on your phone, but, if you'd prefer to properly enjoy the show, you'll be able to watch it back on the Gamescom YouTube channel.
Where to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024
Gamecom Opening Night Live 2024 will be streamed on the Gamescom website, YouTube and Twitch. Eurogamer's Bertie will also be doing a live text alongside the show if you fancy joining him!
The show will also be available for rewatching after it ends on both YouTube and Twitch too if you either miss the show or fancy revisiting a certain announcement.
What to expect from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024
While we don't know the full line up for the Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 showcase, Geoff Keighley has dropped some reveals on his X (formally Twitter) account. These reveals include Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Monster Hunter Wilds, MARVEL Rivals, Dune Awakening and Sid Meier's Civilization VII. We'll get our first look at gameplay for Lost Records: Bloom and Rage and a closer look at Kingdom Come Deliverance II. There will be a number of other titles appearing alongside these.
Keighley has also mentioned that there will be some new game announcements, with one being the first look at the new game from Tarsier Studios - the creators of Little Nightmares I and II.
Hope you enjoy Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024!