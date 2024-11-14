Games of Thrones' Sophie Turner reportedly in talks to play Lara Croft in Amazon's Tomb Raider TV series

Amazon's live-action Tomb Raider TV series might have found its Lara Croft. Following reports last month that Sophie Turner was in the running to play the iconic character, it's now being claimed the Game of Thrones' actor has reached the negotiating stage.

A live-action Tomb Raider series (not to be confused with Netflix's animated adaptation) was first reported back in January 2023, with Fleabag and Killing Eve's Phoebe Waller-Bridge attached as writer. It wasn't until May this year, however, that Amazon made the series official, confirming Waller-Bridge's involvement and not much else.

Since then, curious minds have started pondering the obvious question: who might Amazon cast as Lara Croft following Angelina Jolie's memorable live-action turn as the jet-setting archaeologist in the early 2000s and, later, Alicia Vikander's more grounded approach to the role. Then, last month, it seems like an answer could be near, with Deadline reporting Sophie Turner (perhaps best known as Game Of Thrones's Sansa Stark) and Lucy Boynton (Mary Austin in Bohemian Rhapsody) were both poised to test for the part.

And it looks like Turner may have clinched it; Deadline has followed its earlier story with claims the actor is now "in negotiations to star as Lara Croft". So assuming all goes well, Turner could soon be joining the elite club of actors who've played the iconic role either on or off camera.

The Tomb Raider TV series - which Amazon has previously referred to as "epic" and "globe-trotting" - doesn't have anything close to a release date yet, but it'll air on Prime Video when it eventually shows up. In addition to the series, Amazon is also set to publish Crystal Dynamics' next Tomb Raider game and is even planning a new movie instalment. And if that's still not enough Lara for you, Apsyr is releasing Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered next year.