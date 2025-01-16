Games Done Quick unveils full charity speedrunning schedule for this year's Frost Fatales event

With this year's Awesome Games Done Quick (and its impressive Elden Ring sax attacks) officially over, preparations are well underway for Games Done Quick's Frost Fatales charity speedrunning event - and organisers have now revealed its full schedule in the run up to March.

Frost Fatales, if you're unfamiliar, is the annual winter version of Games Done Quick's all-women and femmes charity speedrunning event (Flame Fatales is its toastier summer equivalent), and this year's week-long show runs from 9th-16th March.

More specifically, things kick off at 5pm BST on Sunday 9th March with a Cuphead Any% No Major Glitches speedrun by Vicky_spleen. Seven days and more than 60 speedruns later, things wrap up with a one-handed Celeste Any% speedrun by SawaYoshi - at 3.23am on 16th March. And between all that, there's a tantalisingly varied selection of other games to look forward to, ranging from big ol' blockbusters and retro classics to indie favourites and leftfield oddities.

A quick scan of the newly released schedule reveals, for instance, the likes of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Cult of the Lamb, DuckTales: Remastered, RollerCoaster Tycoon 2, Clock Tower 3, Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team, Hylics, and more - as well as a three-way "girl squad" Final Fantasy X-2 race using all female characters.

Frost Fatales 2025 is once raising money for the National Women's Law Center, a US non-profit that fights for women's and LGBTQ rights through initiatives that change laws, policy, and culture. And if all that's left you suitably intrigued, you can watch the event live on Twitch.