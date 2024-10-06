Games Done Quick to hold Hurricane Helene disaster fundraiser next week

Games Done Quick is holding a Disaster Relief Done Quick fundraiser for those affected by Hurricane Helene.

From 11th - 13th October, Disaster Relief Done Quick will collect donations for Direct Relief, "a humanitarian aid organisation with a mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies – without regard to politics, religion, or ability to pay".

"Direct Relief has already offered assistance to more than 50 safety net healthcare providers in the storm's path and will continue assessing the needs of impacted areas and providing resources such as emergency medical supplies, hygiene kits, and transportation support," the organisation said.

If you're a speedrunner and you'd like to contribute to the fundraiser, you have until midnight ET 6th October 6, 2024 (4:59 am tomorrow morning UK time) to apply.

Games Done Quick is a series of charity video game marathons that feature high-level gameplay by speedrunners raising money for charity.

Summer Games Done Quick 2024 concluded at the beginning of July, raising £1.9m ($2.5m) for the charity Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières.

That brings the speedrunning organiser's lifetime total to a staggering £40m/$51m across all its events for charities like AbleGamers, Doctors Without Borders, Organisation for Autism Research, Malala Fund, National Women's Law Center, and Prevent Cancer Foundation.