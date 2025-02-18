GAME U-turns on Pokémon card price hustle that caused cost to almost triple

UK retailer GAME appears to have dropped its widely-criticised delivery fee for in-demand Pokémon Prismatic Evolutions card sets, which saw £11 tins cost £31 to get delivered.

Exasperated GAME staff told Eurogamer last week that the chain's inflated postage pricing was a deliberate move, rather than a simple mistake. Employees also told us they were tired of Pokémon card stock being kept back to sell for more money via GAME's website, rather than to customers visiting to try and buy the cards in-store.

The story spread online, and Eurogamer heard yesterday from a source close to the chain that GAME's "Oversized Delivery" fee was being reconsidered, or potentially relabelled. Today, Eurogamer has spotted that the Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Prismatic Evolutions Mini Tin no longer has its previous £19.99 "Oversized Delivery" option.

GAME's Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Prismatic Evolutions Mini Tin product page today, with the chain's regular delivery options now available. | Image credit: GAME / Eurogamer

That's not to say that GAME's regular options are cheap - the chain's Standard Delivery is £4.99, or you can pay the same amount just for GAME to hold the item for you in store. Alternatively, you can pay £11.99 to get the cards via Next Day Delivery by DPD, or £9.99 to chance it with Next Day Delivery by Evri.

But these are, at least, now GAME's usual rates.

Eurogamer previously contacted GAME to ask why a small tin of Pokémon cards no bigger than a mobile phone required a £19.99 "Oversized Delivery" option, when a PlayStation 5 Pro console did not. Eurogamer is still waiting for a response.

Last year, Eurogamer reported on GAME's various ongoing issues as it is further integrated into Sports Direct's Fraser Group, and suffers store closures, redundancies, and stock problems.