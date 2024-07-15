GAME to end in-store sale of physical currency cards, including Nintendo eShop, Roblox and iTunes credit

UK retailer GAME will soon end the in-store sale of POSA (Point of Sale Activated) cards that offer currency or in-game credit, such as funds for the Nintendo eShop, Eurogamer understands.

Once again, the move is a casualty of the brand's increasing integration within the Frasers Group, and the adoption of the wider company's more generic till software.

GAME, which has been owned by Frasers Group since 2019, now operates mostly via concessions housed within other Frasers Group chains, such as Sports Direct and House of Fraser.

So far this year, GAME has ditched the ability to trade-in games and buy pre-owned stock, closed its long-running membership scheme, ended its support for Xbox All Access and, soon, place in-store pre-orders for new releases.

The sale of POSA cards will be the next thing to go, and will no longer be offered within a matter of weeks, GAME staff have told Eurogamer - despite the cards' widespread sale in many other high street stores and supermarkets.

An important and slightly technical distinction here is that digitally fulfilled codes (which can include Xbox or PlayStation store credit) generated and printed on a receipt will still be supported.

But those physical cards, often sold with a pre-set value of £15, £25, £50 or more, will no longer be purchasable - at least in stores.

Online, GAME's website page that sells POSA cards is empty and broken.

GAME did not respond to Eurogamer's request for comment.