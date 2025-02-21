Game of Thrones creator says there's "some talk" about Elden Ring film, but his involvement could be limited

Game of Thrones creator George RR Martin has reiterated there's "some talk" about an Elden Ring film, though his involvement will likely be limited due to being "a few years behind" on his latest book.

The author provided lore and worldbuilding for FromSoftware's epic, and was asked by IGN whether he'd return for a possible Elden Ring sequel.

Instead, he once again suggested a film could be on the way. "Well, I can't say too much about it, but there is some talk about making a movie out of Elden Ring," he said.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Elden Ring Nightreign PreviewWatch on YouTube

The problem is the small matter of Martin's next book, the long-awaited sixth entry in the A Song of Ice and Fire series - The Winds of Winter - on which the Game of Thrones TV show is based. Infamously, the TV show finished the story before Martin was able to put the ending of his own story on page.

"Unfortunately, I am 13 years late," he told The Hollywood Reporter last year. "Every time I say that, I'm [like], 'How could I be 13 years late?' I don't know, it happens a day at a time."

Until the novel is complete, it seems his possible involvement in an Elden Ring film will be limited.

"We'll see if [the Elden Ring film] comes to pass and what the extent of my involvement was, I don't know," he told IGN. "I'm a few years behind with my latest book, so that also limits the amount of things that I can do."

This is by no means the first time Martin has suggested an Elden Ring film was in the works.

"Oh, and about those rumours you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on Elden Ring…" Martin wrote in a blog post last year. "I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumour?"

Even FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki has suggested he'd be up for a film adaptation - just not from himself.

"I don't see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie for example," he told The Guardian last year. "But I don't think myself, or FromSoftware, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. So that's where a very strong partner would come into play. We'd have to build a lot of trust and agreement on whatever it is we're trying to achieve, but there's interest, for sure."

Martin also told IGN there's more worldbuilding material that could be used in a future instalment. "Yeah, I think especially when you're world building, there's always more that you actually see on the screen," he said.

"And that's true of any of these big epic fantasies. I mean, you look at Tolkien and there are hundreds of pages of past history before you get to even the era of the Hobbit and dozens of kings and wars and things like that."

FromSoftware is providing more Elden Ring, though, in the form of surprise spin-off Nightreign revealed at last year's The Game Awards.

"Nightreign provides a delectable hit of Elden Ring in a repeatable microcosm," I wrote in our Elden Ring Nightreign hands-on preview. "It's got the difficulty, the levelling, the boss battles, and the sense of discovery, but all at high speed for a new type of challenge, while its grim enemy selection is like a best-of Souls mixtape I'm itching to replay."

The spin-off will also receive DLC adding new playable characters and bosses, though these are yet to be confirmed.