GAME dropping Xbox All Access offering later this month

UK high street chain GAME will no longer offer Xbox All Access to new subscribers beginning later this month, Eurogamer can confirm.

Xbox All Access, which lets you pay for an Xbox Series X or S console via 24 monthly installments, is available through only a handful of partner retailers globally, and just three in the UK.

GAME is by far the largest chain to have supported the subscription, but Eurogamer understands it is now dropping the offer as part of an ongoing series of changes as many of its high street stores are replaced by concessions in other Frasers Group chains, such as Sports Direct.

Earlier this week, Eurogamer reported that GAME was scrapping its long-running GAME Rewards membership scheme, including its premium Elite tier. Earlier this year, we also reported that GAME was set to drop its trade-in program, too.

In each case, Eurogamer understands this is to streamline the offerings GAME provides as the brand operates increasingly out of concessions.

"GAME is simplifying its credit offering and, as of 26th June, will no longer be offering Xbox All Access," a GAME spokesperson confirmed to Eurogamer. "This decision will not impact any of our existing Xbox All Access customers.

"We continue to offer our full range of Xbox products and customers will be able to apply for flexible financing options through Frasers Plus."

Microsoft has separately confirmed it will continue to offer Xbox All Access in the UK. Currently, the scheme is operated here by GAME, Smyths Toys and 4Gadgets.

"Xbox All Access - which allows players to purchase Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass for a monthly price - will continue to be available at participating retailers throughout the UK," a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed.

It's been a year of change for GAME, as it moves staff to zero-hour contracts and makes others redundant, while the company shifts to operate from fewer high street outlets.