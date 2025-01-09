Game Boy is the next Nintendo console officially getting the Lego treatment

Nintendo's determined streak of announcing absolutely anything but Switch 2 continues today with the news its beloved Game Boy handheld is getting the Lego treatment later this year.

This is far from the first time Nintendo has partnered with Lego, of course; the companies have already released an extensive range of interactive Mario-themed sets, and The Legend of Zelda's Great Deku Tree was also Lego-ised last year. Nor is it the first time a Nintendo console has been immortalised in little plastic block form; a Lego version of the original Nintendo Entertainment System launched back in 2020 - and a lovely thing it was too.

And now it's the Game Boy's turn, as revealed in the briefest of video teases shared on Nintendo's social media channels. As the teaser unfolds, we see various Lego pieces glide in seductive soft-focus across the screen, but there's sadly no reveal of the full Lego build just yet.

Build the classic Nintendo system in LEGO® form. Coming October 2025. pic.twitter.com/4NnMcpWk8g — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) January 9, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Not that it should be too hard to imagine. Fans have been creating their own Game Boys out of Lego for quite some time now, such as this delightful effort from video editor and Lego Masters Australia finalist Nick Lever, which was shared online last year.

Should more details surface following today's Lego Game Boy tease, I'll update this story. But for now, all we know for sure is that it'll be arriving sometime this October.