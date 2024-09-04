GAME acknowledges website issues as customers await missing pre-orders

UK high street chain GAME has acknowledged customers awaiting pre-orders are currently facing "issues" accessing their accounts online, as they wait for delayed deliveries to arrive.

GAME customers with items they had pre-ordered and already paid for told Eurogamer they had received no advance notice of any issue, and have been unable to check the status of their orders online. The issues follow Eurogamer's reporting that GAME was ending in-store pre-orders.

"The GAME website is currently undergoing upgrades, and as a result, we are aware that some customers are experiencing issues accessing their GAME accounts and order details," a spokesperson for parent company Frasers Group said.

"We are working to have these resolved quickly and encourage customers to get in touch with our customer service team if they are experiencing issues. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused."

However, one customer reported to Eurogamer they had contacted GAME's customer service only to be told there was no estimate for their item's delayed dispatch - and a refund could not be offered as order was "processing".

Eurogamer understands the current GAME website maintenance is another part of the chain's integration with Frasers Group systems, and follows the end of the GAME Wallet functionality last month - something Eurogamer originally reported on in July.

At the time, Eurogamer also reported that GAME would be ending in-store pre-orders. This year has seen the chain end the ability to trade-in products and buy pre-owned games, ceding that corner of the high street market to CEX. It has also wound down its GAME Reward program, and halted support for Xbox All Access.

Last month, GAME denied a report online that claimed it would stop selling physical games outright.