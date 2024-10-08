Galarian Slowpoke 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Galarian Slowpoke in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Dopey Pokémon. No, not the Kantonian one, we had that last year. In keeping with the longest-running joke in the franchise, this Slowpoke is a year behind its cousin!

Yep, you guessed it, it’s the perfect chance to catch a perfect Galarian Slowpoke in Pokémon Go.

Assuming you already have more Galarian Slowpoke than any one trainer needs - which seems likely, all things considered - you may want to make the most of the other draw for this Spotlight Hour: the double evolution XP bonus - again, just like last week. Normally, we’d say crack a Lucky Egg and go to town, but if you did this last week, you may be low on Pokémon to evolve!!

Galarian Slowpoke 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Galarian Slowpoke with perfect IV stats.

Galarian Slowpoke.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Galarian Slowpoke based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Galarian Slowpoke:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1051 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 1139 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Are Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking good in PVP?

Galarian Slowbro.

By and large, Galarian Slowbro isn't awful in the first two leagues, but it's not anything to write home about either. Galarian Slowking is just naff no matter where you use it, so let's just pretend it doesn't exist as far as Go Battle League is concerned.

G-Bro is a Poison/Psychic-type that runs Poison Jab, Brutal Swing and Scald. That's not terrible, and we have a spammy Pokémon with decent Fast move pressure. The issue is that there are just vastly better Poison types out there.

In Great League you can look forward to wins against Shadow Machamp, Cresselia, Serperior, Jumpluff and Azumarill. This is fairly decent, considering the meta, but if you're struggling against any of these, there are better options out there. Losses will come from Clodsire (the best Poison-type in the meta), Mandibuzz, Shadow Feraligatr, Talonflame and Dunsparce.

As for Ultra League, G-Bro enjoys slightly better standings. Wins will come from Venusaur, Virizion, Clefable, Cresselia and Talonflame. That is, if you can get your 1/15/11 to Level 48.5, where it hits 2500 CP. That's a huge investment. Losses will come from Giratina Altered, Skeledirge, Shadow Drapion, Tentacruel and Lickilicky.

Believe it or not, G-Bro isn't a complete wash in Master League. It's pretty awful, but it does beat some of the more pernicious fairies in the league: Sylveon, Togekiss, Xerneas and Zacian, along with Shadow Machamp. Is it worth it? Absolutely not — it's not even in the top-20 Poison-types in the league. We're just impressed it can hold its own.

Remember, G-King is simply bad, don't run it in any of the three leagues.

Is there a shiny Galarian Slowpoke in Pokémon Go?

Yes! Shiny Galarian Slowpoke is available in Pokémon Go.

Galarian Slowbro's family of shinies was released back in March 2023, with Galarian Slowpoke Community Day.

Everything in the Galarian Slowpoke evolution line is a Psychic-type Pokémon, with the evolutions gaining Poison typing. (Image via pokemon.com)

Remember though, unlike Community Day events, shiny rates are not boosted, so the chances of catching one are very low!

What does shiny Galarian Slowpoke look like?

As you can see below, shiny Galarian Slowpoke looks pretty shiny!

Shiny Galarian Slowpoke is a golden boi. Its yellow head turns a golden brown, but the rest of it is simply the colour of a banana. You will struggle to miss spotting the shiny.

Thanks to Reddit user Jacobcornwell_ for the handy preview!

Shiny Galarian Slowbro is pretty cool too, swapping the standard SlowX Pink for a cool shade of peach. Its Shellder arm/gun has also turned a sandy brown, which is pretty effective. The purple bits of this Pokémon have also had their saturation dropped slightly.

Finally, we have Galarian Slowking. This is by far the worst of the three. It just gets a little sunburned, swapping its green jewel for fuchsia, and its frills from black to blue.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Galarian Slowking.

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Galarian Slowpoke in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week's Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double evolution XP bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can raise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep - generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex - and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: 0*,1*,2*&10,13,16,265,293,519&!shiny .

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can raise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep - generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex - and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: . If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Galarian Slowpoke candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and register its evolutions in your Pokédex.

Thanks to Galarian Slowpoke being an Psychic-type Pokémon, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Remember - Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week for a primer on Shroomish!

Good luck finding a perfect Galarian Slowpoke!