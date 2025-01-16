Full Until Dawn film trailer shows plenty of gruesome deaths

Sony Pictures has released the first full trailer for its Until Dawn horror film.

Earlier this week a teaser was released that hinted towards how the game's branching narrative would be replicated in the film.

Now, in this full trailer, we can see how the plot revolves (literally) around an hourglass with the cast repeatedly waking up after gruesome deaths to try their luck at surviving once again.

Though the plot differs from the original game - and features a new cast - there are plenty of horror tropes: from the haunted house setting, masked slayers, and chases thwarted by bear traps, to creepy zombie-like monsters and a particularly nasty looking face infection.

"Every night holds a clue," the trailer reads. "Every death brings you closer to the truth."

Then: "If we want to survive, we have to make it until dawn," says one character nodding. He said the name!

The film is set to release exclusively in cinemas on 25th April.

As for the original game, it received a PS5 and PC remake in October last year and includes a new ending that points towards a possible sequel.