FTC slams Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass tier changes, calls it a "degraded product"

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has slammed Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass tier changes as a "degraded product", citing that by "removing the most valuable games from Microsoft's new service", Microsoft has delivered "exactly the sort of consumer harm from the merger the FTC has alleged".

Microsoft confirmed sweeping changes - including price increases - to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service earlier this month. The changes come ahead of October's launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, which will include the removal of day one releases for its overhauled basic tier.

The FTC's filing with the US Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals added that Microsoft's announcement shows why it's necessary to "halt mergers to fully evaluate their likely competitive effects", and is "inconsistent" with what Microsoft said when the FTC initially intervened to prevent its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

"Product degradation – removing the most valuable games from Microsoft's new service – combined with price increases for existing users, is exactly the sort of consumer harm from the merger the FTC has alleged," the filing said.

"Microsoft's price increases and product degradation – combined with Microsoft's reduced investments in output and product quality via employee layoffs – are the hallmarks of a firm exercising market power post-merger.

"Microsoft promised that 'the acquisition would benefit consumers by making [Call of Duty] available on Microsoft's Game Pass on the day it is released on console (with no price increase for the service based on the acquisition)'."

Earlier this year, FTC claimed that its planned layoff of 1900 people across Xbox and Activision Blizzard went against what was said in court last year, in regards to how Activision would remain structurally independent.

"In continuing its opposition to the deal, the FTC ignores the reality that the deal itself has substantially changed," a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement to Eurogamer at the time.

"Since the FTC lost in court last July, Microsoft was required by the UK competition authority to restructure the acquisition globally and therefore did not acquire the cloud streaming rights to Activision Blizzard games in the United States. Additionally, Sony and Microsoft signed a binding agreement to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation on even better terms than Sony had before."