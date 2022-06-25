From Software's next game is in the "final stages" of development

From Software's Elden Ring only released in February, but already its next game - still a mystery for now - is in the "final stages" of development.

As spotted by Gematsu (thanks, PC Gamer), back in 2018, studio boss Hidetaka Miyazaki said that "3.5" of the games the team was currently working on were unannounced, and 4Gamer reached out to ask Miyazaki on their progress.

Since that time, we've had Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, PSVR game, Déraciné, and Elden Ring, of course. That leaves just one mysterious game yet to be announced, which may or may not be that heavily-rumoured Armored Core instalment.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

At the time, a player reported that they had received a consumer survey directly from the developer which offered plot details, eight screenshots, and even two videos about the unannounced sequel... which does indeed sound like a game in the "final stages" of development.

Whatever it is, though, Miyazaki says "development is currently in the final stages", and is already looking towards the "medium- to long-term" where he'd like to work "on a more abstract fantasy than anything we've done in the past", especially as not all the "ideas and images" from existing game development made it to the final versions.

Interestingly, some have been led by other directors, too.

"We're developing several titles by directors other than myself in addition to the titles that I'm directing, but we're not at the stage where I can share any details yet," he added, adding that when it comes to sequels, "there are merits to both taking over the numbering and creating a new work with a new title".

Miyazaki also confirmed - like other Japanese firms - From has pledged to address starting salaries, and will be increasing the (presumed, but not explicitly specified) monthly starting salary of new graduates to ¥260,000 - that's around £1500 - as well as make changes to its bonus structure.

As for what those that mysterious game may be about? Well, that's still a mystery for now. However, chances are it'll still feature challenging gameplay; Miyazaki has said that the challenge of From Software's game is "not something [the studio is] willing to abandon", even though he himself "dies a lot" in games.

"We are always looking to improve, but, in our games specifically, hardship is what gives meaning to the experience," Miyazaki said earlier this year. "So it's not something we're willing to abandon at the moment. It's our identity."