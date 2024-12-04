Friday the 13th studio IllFonic lays off staff as it 'realigns to a refined strategy'

Friday the 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds developer IllFonic has announced an unspecified number of layoffs, as it 'realigns to a refined strategy'.

IllFonic CEO and co-founder Charles Brungardt confirmed the job cuts in a statement posted to social media. "Today," he wrote, "we had to accept the harsh reality that the state of the industry has impacted us here at IllFonic... It is with the heaviest of hearts that cuts to our teams had to be made today as we realigned to a refined strategy."

"There is a lot of talent in the group," Brungardt continued, "and if you or your team is hiring, please reach out so people can be connected to open roles."

IllFonic - which has studios in Golden, Colorado and Tacoma, Washington - is perhaps best known for its asymmetrical multiplayer horror Friday the 13th: The Game, which was pulled from sale last December after the company's license rights expired.

The developer has since attempted to replicate the formula with this year's Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, but its Steam concurrents have plummeted from the hundreds to double digits in recent months, suggesting it's struggled to resonate with players.

IllFonic hasn't revealed the number of employees affected by today's layoffs, but the news continues a devastating 2024 for the games industry. Around 14,000 workers are believed to have lost their jobs since the start of the year, in addition to the 10,500 laid off in 2023. So why's this happening? GamesIndustry.biz's Chris Dring shared his thoughts earlier this year.