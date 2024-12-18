Fresh Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra details and first look at Wakanda revealed by writer Amy Hennig

Fresh details on Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra have been revealed by writer Amy Hennig, as well as a first look at its version of Wakanda.

The game was first announced in 2021, with former Naughty Dog writer Hennig (Uncharted) at the helm of Skydance New Media, and a proper reveal was given earlier this year at the State of Unreal livestream. It features Captain America and Black Panther feuding during World War 2.

"[The setting] led us to do a bunch of interesting things," Hennig told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview, "one of which was to not only tell a story with a young Steve Rogers who's still trying to find his feet, as opposed to the more seasoned guy that we've seen in a lot of the films. It also let us introduce a new Black Panther of 1943."

She continued: "It led us to tap into all the things that I love, all of the wonderful tropes of World War II-era adventure films, classic men-on-a-mission movies and all of that.

"There's a lot of intrigue in our story, a lot of twists and turns, fascinating characters, and interesting locations."

This era's Black Panther is Azzuri, T'Challa's grandfather, who Hennig described as "more mature" than the young Captain America.

The jungles of Wakanda will be a key setting alongside Occupied Paris, with the below screenshot providing a first look at its "photo-real, cinema-real level of detail", according to Hennig.

Image credit: Skydance / Marvel / EW

The game will tell a "globe-trotting story" she added, stating there are more locations yet to be revealed.

"Wakanda at this point in time is hidden away from the outside world and protected by this impenetrable jungle," she said. "They are non-interventionist, but events transpire that pull them into the conflict. They have to protect their interests. The world is getting smaller. No satellites yet, but there will be soon. You can shoot down planes that maybe want to fly over Wakanda, but how long can you stay in the shadows?"

The story will see Captain America and Black Panther work together against the same enemies, though they begin as rivals. And as the game's name suggests, the villains are clear. Said Hennig: "It's pretty black and white. Who doesn't want to punch a Nazi?"

The previous trailer hinted a third super soldier will also feature in the game, though their identity remains under wraps.

That trailer impressed for the game's use of Epic's MetaHuman Creator that gives each character remarkable detail.

"We really wanted the visual fidelity to be high so that you could kind of forget that you're looking at a game, that it should feel and look and sound and smell like you're watching a great Marvel movie or TV show, but you're driving the action," said Hennig in this new interview.

"As a new studio trying to do some groundbreaking stuff with cinematically presented games, the way we invite the most people in is by bringing them something they already know and love, but in a new form."

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is expected to release next year.