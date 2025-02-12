Fresh look at new Onimusha: Way of the Sword gameplay and protagonist

Capcom provided a fresh trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword at tonight's PlayStation State of Play, introducing new protagonist Miyamoto Musashi.

The game was first announced at The Game Awards last year with a CGI story trailer, but this new trailer provided a first look at gameplay.

The game is set for release in 2026, but before that Capcom is releasing a remaster of PS2 classic Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny on 23rd May this year. That remaster was revealed at Capcom's Spotlight earlier this month.

As expected, the trailer contains lots of swordplay against zombie samurai, with Musashi able to use the environment to his advantage too.

There's a menacing looking feathered boss as well. So far, so Onimusha!