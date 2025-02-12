Skip to main content

Fresh look at new Onimusha: Way of the Sword gameplay and protagonist

Plus Onimusha 2 remaster gets release date.

Onimusha Way of the Sword trailer screenshot showing close up of new protagonist
Image credit: Capcom
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
Capcom provided a fresh trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword at tonight's PlayStation State of Play, introducing new protagonist Miyamoto Musashi.

The game was first announced at The Game Awards last year with a CGI story trailer, but this new trailer provided a first look at gameplay.

The game is set for release in 2026, but before that Capcom is releasing a remaster of PS2 classic Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny on 23rd May this year. That remaster was revealed at Capcom's Spotlight earlier this month.

Cover image for YouTube videoOnimusha: Way of the Sword - 1st Trailer: Protagonist | PS5 Games
Onimusha: Way of the Sword - 1st Trailer: Protagonist | PS5 GamesWatch on YouTube

As expected, the trailer contains lots of swordplay against zombie samurai, with Musashi able to use the environment to his advantage too.

There's a menacing looking feathered boss as well. So far, so Onimusha!

