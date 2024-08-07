Free-to-play tactical shooter Arena Breakout: Infinite launches into early access next week

Free-to-play tactical extraction shooter Arena Breakout: Infinite will launch into early access next week on 13th August.

Early access will be available on PC exclusively via the game's official website, following a closed beta test earlier this year.

During early access, developer MoreFun Studios will focus on optimisation, introduce new features, and adjust gameplay and monetisation systems, and aims to quickly iterate on player feedback.

This early access version of the military shooter includes a new Armory map, multiple weapons and gear, features such as Kill Cam and Spectate, plus support for four languages and lowered hardware requirements down to GTX 960.

"During the Closed Beta Test (CBT) earlier this year for Arena Breakout: Infinite, our team constantly improved the game, addressing bugs and adding new features," said Enzo Zhang, head of MoreFun Studios and producer of Arena Breakout: Infinite.

"From our CBT learnings, we felt the best way to streamline and structure early access development was through our own official website. We feel this is the best and most collaborative development approach as we use this early access period to quickly deliver the most complete 1.0 version of Arena Breakout: Infinite on PC."

Pre-downloads for early access will begin a day early on 12th August. Information regarding Steam early access and the full 1.0 launch will be detailed at Gamescom later this month.

The Steam release will certainly be important as the game is currently high on the platform's most wishlisted list.

Arena Breakout: Infinite will be a direct competitor to the popular Escape from Tarkov.

Earlier this year, that game's developer Battlestate u-turned on a controversial special edition of Escape from Tarkov players criticised as pay-to-win.