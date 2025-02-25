Free-to-play Monster Hunter-like Dauntless is shutting down following mass studio layoffs

Just weeks after laying off the "majority" of its staff, developer Phoenix Labs has announced it's shutting down its free-to-play Monster Hunter-style action game, Dauntless.

Dauntless' fast-paced take on the Monster Hunter formula received a warm reception when it launched into PC early access in May 2018, but it struggled to maintain that early momentum following a wider launch a year on. And its journey is now officially near its end.

Announcing Dauntless' closure in a terse message on social media, Phoenix Labs wrote, "Dauntless is shutting down on May 29, 2025. Dauntless will receive no additional content or updates. Dauntless will no longer be available to play on and after May 29th, 2025 at 11.45pm PST. Thanks to all for being a part of the Dauntless journey."

Confirmation of Dauntless' demise follows several rounds of layoffs at Phoenix Labs, which was acquired by crypto company Forte in 2023. Last May, the studio announced it was cancelling all projects other than Dauntless and Fae Farm and laying off staff - a move believed to have impacted 140 employees - in order to "pave a path for a strong future". Then came the news last month that a "majority" of employees would lose their jobs in another round of cuts - which the studio blamed on "unfortunate but necessary changes to our operations".

At the time, it said it would discuss the future of Dauntless and Fae Farm "in the coming weeks". And while Dauntless' fate is now sealed, Phoenix Labs hasn't yet shared its plans for Fae Farm.