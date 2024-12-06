Free-to-play hero shooter Marvel Rivals off to heroic start on Steam

NetEase Games' free-to-play, team-based PVP shooter Marvel Rivals has got off to a rather heroic start on Steam.

Following its debut earlier today, the game - which boasts a vast roster of characters from across the Marvel universe - has managed to already reach a peak concurrent player count of 444,286 over on Valve's platform.

At the time of writing, there are still 181,057 Marvel-ites (not sure that is actually a word, but let's go with it for now) still battling it out amongst each other. This number may well rise further again over the weekend, when we are free from the shackles of the work week.

It isn't all numbers and no praise. Marvel Rivals currently sits with a "mostly positive" review average on Steam.

"Marvel Rivals is proving that the competitive multiplayer space does indeed have room for new titles. Just gotta get the execution right," reads one positive review. "Finallyyyyyy, a game that's actually fun," adds another. "First off, the team is amazing, and the gameplay is fantastic - I just love it."

One area the game is receiving particular praise for, is its roster of characters. Prior to its launch, the team confirmed Black Widow, Cloak and Dagger, Iron Fist, Squirrel Girl, and Wolverine would all be joining the line up. Other characters include Iron Man, Hulk and Scarlet Witch.

Image credit: SteamDB/Eurogamer

The game itself is described as a "thrilling, fast-paced, cooperative gameplay experience", and one which on its announcement head of Marvel Games Jay Ong called one of the team's "most ambitious game development projects", and one the developer has "poured [its] heart and soul into".