Free-to-play arena battler Star Wars: Hunters heading to PC next year

Star Wars: Hunters, Zynga's free-to-play arena battler, is heading to PC next year.

The game is already available on mobile devices and Nintendo Switch, but the PC version will bring a host of visual improvements.

It will launch in Steam Early Access on 27th January 2025, but sign-ups are now open for two Steam playtests in December and January ahead of release.

As the above trailer reveals, on PC Star Wars: Hunters will have visually enhanced battlefields, featuring higher resolution textures and shadows, and higher rendering quality.

Keyboard, mouse, and wireless controller support will all be included.

"The success of Star Wars: Hunters on mobile and Nintendo Switch devices has led to our decision to expand the game to PC," said Zynga's executive vice president of games Yaron Leyvan. "This is something our community of fans have been asking for and we are very excited to welcome even more players to Vespaara. This moment also marks a milestone for Zynga as we bring one of our games to PC for the first time."

Zynga is best known for its mobile and Facebook games, notably Farmville, CSR Racing, and Words with Friends.

The company was taken over by GTA publisher Take-Two back in 2022 for $12.7bn.

Star Wars: Hunters was released on Switch, iOS and Android on 4th June following multiple delays.