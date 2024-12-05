Free-to-play anime RPG Ananta officially revealed with GTA 6-inspired trailer

Ananta, the free-to-play open world anime RPG formerly known as Project Mugen, has now been officially revealed with a full trailer.

The game was originally announced at Gamescom last year but this slick trailer shows a first proper look at its Grand Theft Auto meets Spider-Man gameplay.

There's certainly a lot to take in: from its pop aesthetic and fake social media reports, to swinging and driving through futuristic streets, beating up oddball bad guys with eccentric moves and sneaky stealth, and looking cool in the process. At one point there's a man riding a toilet with legs. Check it out for yourself below.

Ananta comes courtesy of Chinese developer Naked Rain and will be published by NetEase. There's no release date yet, though fans can pre-register for details already.

There's also no word on its monetisation: it's free-to-play, but unknown as of yet if it will include gacha or microtransactions.

I did tell you there was a man on a toilet... | Image credit: Naked Rain

As for the weird plot, players will "take on the role of an elite Agent within the A.C.D. (Anti-Chaos Directorate) embarking on an exhilarating adventure through a world that breaks all the rules", according to the developer. "Nova City has plunged into Chaos, from spooky paranormal phenomena to toilets racing through traffic in the streets, the game promises to offer a unique blend of humor, adventure, and mystery."

The trailer certainly has shades of GTA 6 to it and the stealth combat seems heavily inspired by Insomniac's Spider-Man series. The aesthetic also seems to sit somewhere between MiHoYo's work and DokeV from Pearl Abyss.

Still, even with its obvious allusions to other games, it looks like a fun romp - and the music is a bop.