Fourth major Manor Lords update brings bridges, rivers, and experimental changes

Manor Lords today receives its fourth major update as early access continues, bringing a new bridge-building mechanic, bug fixes, and some experimental changes.

The bridge-building utilises the same road-building tool and arrives alongside two new maps, one of which includes a huge river, making bridges a necessity. Another watery addition is a stone well upgrade with increased water supply, while taverns can also be upgraded to level two.

Another new feature is an additional Overstock setting, which allows users to control the amount of extra goods placed in stalls or the tavern to exceed what's currently needed.

These additions come alongside a huge number of bug fixes, crashfixes, performance boosts, and more.

There are some experimental changes too, including a rework of cliffs to ensure they're less ambiguous (plus fixed pathfinding errors); changes to building costs to encourage more diverse resource use; amending food consumption to consume all types equally; and changing region strength selection so regions are picked from a finite pool to ensure necessary resources are available.

The full patch notes for this update, 0.8.024, can be found on Steam.

Manor Lords is available now on PC across Steam, GOG, Epic, Microsoft, and on PC Game Pass.

There's no date yet for its 1.0 release, though updates such as this prove developer Slavic Magic is hard at work.

"There's a confidence to Manor Lords that belies its one-person development, and what's there can be spellbinding, but it's a pastoral idyll that still needs significant development," reads our Manor Lords early access review.