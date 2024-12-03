Forza Horizon 4 leaving Game Pass in the coming weeks

A number of titles will be leaving Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks, including Forza Horizon 4.

As was announced earlier in the year, developer Playground Games is delisting Forza Horizon 4 from online stores due to "licensing and agreements" with the game's partners.

We called Forza Horizon 4 "another sumptuous, endlessly entertaining automotive playground" in Eurogamer's review from 2018, recommending the game.

In addition to the rather picturesque racing epic, some of the service's more unsettling titles are also going to be removed. I am talking about Supermassive's deadly night at a teen-filled camp, The Quarry, as well as survival horror Amnesia: The Bunker.

We awarded Amnesia: The Bunker a rather impressive four out of five stars on its release.

"Sitting at the heart of Amnesia: The Bunker is a wickedly dark premise. And yes, it's scary - scary in that special kind of way that sees you gasp for breath because, until that very moment, you didn't realise you'd been holding it," reads Eurogamer's Amnesia The Bunker review, with Vikki stating it's "dark in all the right ways".

Here are all the games leaving Game Pass in the next two weeks, as shared by Microsoft:

The Quarry (Console)

Tin Hearts (PC/Console)

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (PC/Console)

Rise of the Tomb Raider (PC/Console)

Forza Horizon 4 (PC/Console)

Forager (PC/Console)

Amnesia: The Bunker (PC/Console)

Image credit: Frictional Games

If you want to keep playing these games after they leave Game Pass, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

For everything else in Microsoft's subscription service, you can check out our handy Xbox Game Pass guide detailing the many titles available.