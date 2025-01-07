Forza Horizon 3's online functionality has been restored, following shutdown fears

Forza Horizon 3's servers have been rebooted, bringing the game back online in full.

The 2016 Xbox One racing game has already been delisted from digital storefronts, but recent reports on reddit suggested certain online features - marketplace, clubs, rivals - were unavailable.

Now the servers have been rebooted, as confirmed by a senior community developer at Playground Games.

"Hey everyone, please check again as we have rebooted the servers and we're seeing positive responses in terms of traffic on the servers themselves," they replied on reddit. "Thank you for your patience and apologies for the inconvenience."

Comment

byu/JoaoPaulo3k from discussion

inforza

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Seeing features from the game greyed out, players feared Forza Horizon 3 would follow its predecessors which both had its servers shut down in August 2023.

Forza Horizon 3 reached "end of life" status in August 2020 when it was removed from sale, though online servers remained available. Forza Horizon 2 reached a similar status in August 2018.

Forza Horizon 3 continued the series' open world gameplay racing, this time set in Australia.

The decision to reboot the servers contrasts with Ubisoft shutting down its racer The Crew last year, for which it was sued. Modders began a project to bring the servers back online.

In similar news, yesterday 2K announced it was shutting down online servers for WWE 2K23, meaning WWE 2K24 is the only game in the series left with online functionality.