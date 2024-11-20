Fortnite's permanent OG Mode will have its own battle pass

Fortnite's upcoming permanent OG Mode will have its own unique battle pass, developer Epic Games has revealed, separate to that of the game's main Fortnite Battle Royale offering.

Epic Games previously revealed that its hugely-popular original Fortnite map would return permanently in December as a separate mode that looks set to rotate through its various seasonal incarnations. The decision follows the map's massive but temporary return 12 months ago that gave the game its best-ever player count of 44.7 million participants in 24 hours.

In a blog post today, Epic Games revealed that the new OG Pass, as well as the game's main Battle Pass, plus the next iterations of the Music Pass and Lego Pass (each 1400 V-Bucks) will all be included in the existing Fortnite Crew subscription going forward.

That's a big upgrade for anyone currently paying £10/$12 a month for Fortnite Crew. The changes mean that this subscription will soon include four battle passes for the same price, instead of just the main Battle Pass.

There are a couple of other tweaks today, too. The cost of the main Fortnite Battle Pass is being rounded up to 1000 V-Bucks instead of 950, and new Crew subscribers after 1st December will only be able to claim battle pass rewards while their subscription is active.

More details on exactly what will be in the new OG Pass and how much it will cost are still to come ahead of the mode's arrival on 6th December.

At the same time, Fortnite will also offer an all new Chapter 6 version of its evergreen battle royale, which looks set to have a Japanese theme.