Fortnite's new crime season will let you play as a giant pickle

Fortnite has revealed the theme of its next season, which will launch in just over a week's time, on 21st February.

Lawless, as the season is titled, will be the second during the game's Chapter 6 era. Intriguingly, while that began with a distinctly Japanese setting, a first look at next season suggests more of a 'bad bits of LA' vibe.

So, what can we see? From a teaser image posted to social media, there's a broken neon Hotel sign and burning wood in a barrel, and what look like discarded gold bars littering the street following some kind of quick getaway. Fortnite is once again going for a bank vaults and heist theme then, it seems.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 teaser image. | Image credit: Epic Games

Wanted posters feature a new version of fan-favourite gold lover Midas, now sporting a mullet, and an anthropomorphic pickle man called "Big Dill". These are almost certainly skins set to feature in the season's new battle pass.

Big Dill the pickle man looks to be Fortnite's latest fruity character, in the style of Peely the banana. Eagle-eyed Fortnite fans will have spotted the current battle royale Island's pickle farm growing over the past season from a small farm to a giant factory. Is Big Dill its latest produce?

Last month, it was revealed that hit film Wicked features Fortnite sound effects during a pivotal scene. Work is also continuing on Epic Games' big new Fortnite Disney offering, which is now mid-development.