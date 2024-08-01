Fortnite's Cybertruck is now out in the wild, and it's as glitchy as its real-world counterpart

Fortnite players are now able to unlock the Tesla Cybertruck, though have found it has arrived with some issues - not unlike its real-world equivalent.

Players report that using the digital version of Elon Musk's motor breaks various in-game items, effectively penalising them for attempting to drive the Cybertruck themselves.

Videos uploaded by Fortnite fans on reddit show players unable to use the meta-dominating Nitro Fists, as well as the current Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration item Ship in a Bottle, after driving a Cybertruck.

Another reported issue with the Cybertruck is that it appears immune to the Tow Hook, a grappling hook weapon that should allow players to latch on to any vehicle.

Finally, players report that using the Cybertruck gives an advantage when trying to eliminate stowaway players, versus other vehicles. This is the opposite of an issue with premium paid-for car skins offering more protection for stowaways that Epic Games has previously said it would fix.

The Tesla Cybertruck has been a controversial addition to Fortnite, with some of the game's own developers saying they would destroy the vehicle on sight if spotted in-game.

"Reminder that voting with your wallet works and sentiment on social media is a tangible factor," one Fortnite developer said, distancing themselves from the addition of the car closely associated with Tesla, X and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk.

In real-life, the Cybertruck has become notorious for its various issues, including safety concerns, malfunctions, and bits just generally falling off, leading to repeated recalls.