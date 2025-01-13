Fortnite will soon let Godzilla stomp all over its map

Skyscraper-sized reptile king Godzilla will soon be unleashed on Fortnite's battle royale map, as a quick snippet of gameplay footage released today shows.

We've known since December that Godzilla was set to take a starring role this season - a smaller-sized version is also coming as a skin, as part of the current battle pass. But this is the first time we've seen him actually stomping around the map in actual gameplay.

It looks as if ol' Godzilla will be a giant roaming boss - similar to last year's climactic Doctor Doom fight, where all players banded together to take down the Marvel villain. Quite how it'll work here remains to be seen.

Prepare to ROOOAAARRR! - Godzilla x Fortnitepic.twitter.com/0fHH9Qiw5c — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 13, 2025

And in other Fortnite news, developer Epic Games has now made its crossover with Hatsune Miku official. The virtual popstar icon will front the next season of the game's musical Fortnite Festival mode. The next Music Pass will include a Fortnite crossover version of Hatsune Miku, including a variant style themed to look like the game's Brite Bomber fan favourite skin, plus various themed virtual instruments and other accessories. A classic Hatsune Miku skin will also be available to buy separately. Image credit: Epic Games

As announced last week, the new Fortnite Festival season will additionally add local co-op play on PlayStation and Xbox, recreating the feel of those classic Rock Band and Guitar Hero sessions (albeit with fewer plastic add-ons).