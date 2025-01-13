Fortnite will soon let Godzilla stomp all over its map
As Hatsune Miku confirmed for Festival music mode.
Skyscraper-sized reptile king Godzilla will soon be unleashed on Fortnite's battle royale map, as a quick snippet of gameplay footage released today shows.
We've known since December that Godzilla was set to take a starring role this season - a smaller-sized version is also coming as a skin, as part of the current battle pass. But this is the first time we've seen him actually stomping around the map in actual gameplay.
It looks as if ol' Godzilla will be a giant roaming boss - similar to last year's climactic Doctor Doom fight, where all players banded together to take down the Marvel villain. Quite how it'll work here remains to be seen.
As announced last week, the new Fortnite Festival season will additionally add local co-op play on PlayStation and Xbox, recreating the feel of those classic Rock Band and Guitar Hero sessions (albeit with fewer plastic add-ons).