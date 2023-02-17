Where to find Ace's Exotics and Ace's Armory vending machines in Fortnite

Purchase weapons from Ace's Exotics or Ace's Armory vending machines is a new challenge in Fortnite.

Several new challenges have been added into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 as part of the Most Wanted questline. With exclusive rewards tied to them.

For completing this challenge, you will get 1K Infamy, which is a special currency associated with the Most Wanted questline. As you earn more Infamy, you'll be able to trade it for exclusive rewards.

Here's where to find Ace's Armory and Ace's Exotics vending machines in Fortnite, and what you can buy from them.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Cinematic Trailer.

Where to find Ace's Exotics and Ace's Armoury vending machines in Fortnite

Ace's Armory and Ace's Exotics vending macines are found in place of regular vending machines. These are generally found at every named location, though there are some at smaller areas too. The best way to find one is to head to a named location like Shattered Slabs, and look for the vending machine symbols on your map.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Chapter 1 is here, complete with a new augments system, Geralt, the School of Llama web event, Falcon Scout, and the Ageless Champion to beat! Meanwhile, learn how to get XP fast, use the best PC settings, earn the Victory Umbrella, find character locations and earn a Victory Crown.

Purchase weapons from Ace's Exotics or Ace's Armory vending machines in Fortnite

Once you have tracked down an Ace's Armory or Ace's Exotics vending machine, interact with it to see what's on sale. The Armory vending machines allow you to choose from a wide range of weapons, split into categories like Explosives, and Shotguns. The Exotics vending machine however only sells Exotic weapons. These can really give you an edge over your enemies. Each Exotic weapon sold from these vending machines cost 1000 Bars.

If you would like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, visit our guides on character locations, Augments, how to get XP fast, and when Geralt is coming to Fortnite.