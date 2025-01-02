Fortnite Shogun's Arena location explained

Shogun's Arena location in Fortnite is, at first, a little bit tricky to find as it's not completely obvious where to look for it on the map.

One of this season's weekly challenges is to deal 300 Damage to an opponent in Shogun's Arena in Fortnite, but how can you do that when it's nowhere to be seen at first? In short, the answer is patience and staying alive.

Without further ado, here's where to find Shogun's Arena in Fortnite and how to get up to it.

Fortnite Shogun's Arena location

Shogun's Arena in Fortnite won't show up until the fourth ring - which means you need to stay alive long enough to stand a chance at seeing it, as well as finding a way to get into it.

Once you've made it to the fourth ring, check out your map and you should be able to see Shogun's Arena on there marked by the corresponding Medallion and several reddish islands:

However, if you check your map early in the fourth ring (such as the second the ring begins) you'll be able to see where the Arena will spawn by a red icon instead:

To get into Shogun's Arena, head underneath the islands at ground level and look for a Wind Sprite. They'll already be using their boosting powers, so you just need to jump into their breeze to be lifted up to Shogun's Arena.

