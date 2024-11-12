Fortnite reviving original map as permanent addition, featuring multiple classic seasons
Dusty off.
Fortnite is reviving its beloved original map once again - but this time as a permanent mode.
Chapter 1 Season 1 of Fortnite will begin once more on 6th December, developer Epic Games said today, with future updates offering the chance to "relive OG seasons".
Fans expect the permanent Fortnite OG mode to rotate through each of the game's first 10 seasons over time, giving players a chance to relive the map's various iterations. Remember when the meteor hit? When the iceberg arrived? When the volcano erupted?
Fortnite OG originally returned last November to enormous success, giving the game its best-ever player count of 44.7 million participants in 24 hours. As a result, Epic Games promised to revive Fortnite OG again this year.
Exactly what that meant, however, remained unclear - until now. Earlier this year, Fortnite launched its faster-paced Reload mode based on a shrunk-down version of the game's OG map. And Fortnite is currently hosting another OG-style take, this time of its Chapter 2 incarnation - although now remixed with various musical stars like Eminem and Snoop Dogg.
It should be made clear, all of this comes alongside Fortnite's next all-new map. Fortnite Chapter 6 is expected to arrive on Sunday, 1st December, meaning players have around five days to check that out before the OG mode goes live.
What is Epic Games cooking? Well, based on leaks and teases, Fortnite Chapter 6 looks like it'll have a Japanese vibe.