Fortnite Remix live event detailed, as fans warned to log in "a few hours early"

Fortnite kickstarts a huge month for the game tonight, with its impending Fortnite Remix: The Prelude live event.

Epic Games has warned fans to join the game "a few hours early" in advance of the event's 10.30pm UK (6.30pm Eastern) kickoff time, in order to avoid server queues.

Once logged in, the event will take place within Fortnite's Battle Royale and Zero Build modes - just head to the Restored Reels location. Here, the game's Storm will be paused, and player combat will be disabled shortly before the event's start.

Exactly what will happen tonight remains a mystery, though some kind of remixed musical event is expected. Could Fortnite favourite DJ Marshmallo make an appearance, since he just got a new in-game skin? Might Snoop Dogg appear, since he's all set to arrive as the next featured icon in the game's Fortnite Festival musical mode?

Whatever happens, Fortnite's Battle Royale and Zero Build portions are set to revisit the game's fan-favourite Chapter 2 map beginning tomorrow, Saturday 2nd November. Capitalising on the success of last year's Fortnite OG mini-season, fans expect a similar month-long visit back to the game's second map, home to spymaster Midas, buff cat Meowscles, and the game's infamous season where the map was flooded.

All of that is then set to wrap up on 30th November with another live event, dubbed Fortnite Remix: The Finale. This is expected to bring Fortnite's revitalised Chapter 2 map to yet another catastrophic conclusion, making way for the game's all-new Chapter 6 at the start of December.

