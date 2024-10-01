Fortnite parents can now set limits on child playtime

Parents and guardians of Fortnite-obsessed kids can now set in-game time limits for how long children can play.

Time Limit Controls, introduced to Fortnite today, do exactly what they say on the tin. Set in-game via Fortnite's Parental Controls section, or via the Epic Account Portal online, these allow parents to set playtime limits and specific playtime windows.

Parents can even chose whether to let their child request more time, as the minutes count down.

Time Reports, which can be viewed online, then show the results of all this - how long the game has been played per day, with totals for the week so far and for any extra time granted.

Fortnite parental controls settings, from the Epic Account Portal. | Image credit: Epic Games

How does this look in-game? For kids, they'll see notifications pop up reminding them of their remaining time for that day, beginning when the clock reaches 30 minutes left.

There's also a button to ask for more time - which looks to send their parent an email.

Epic Games has seen its fair share of legal complaints over purchasing and parental controls in the past, though it has reacted by adding a swathe of parental features over the past few years. Options for parents already in the game include limits on voice and text chat, mature language, adding friends, making payments, or accessing higher age-rated content.

It's been a busy week for Fortnite and its maker Epic Games, as it launches a fresh lawsuit against Google and Samsung as seeks to gain a greater foothold on mobile. We've also learned today of the next clutch of big-name crossovers on the horizon, including Shaq, Saw, and Leatherface.