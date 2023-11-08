The Fortnite map is unique in the sense that it is a new season map, but it's actually the map from Chapter 1 Season 5, hence the name for this season being Fortnite OG. Each map throughout the current season will reflect the Battle Royale's epic history, starting with this one.

With the Fortnite map having an entire refresh for the new season, you're going to have to spend some time running around the island to fill it all out again. Don't worry though, we've put together this guide to help you out.

Without further ado, here is the Fortnite OG map, all named locations in Fortnite OG and how to reveal them.

Fortnite OG Map

Here is the Fortnite OG Map with all named locations on it:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games.

Here is the Fortnite OG Map without any named locations on it if you want to challenge your navigation skills while fighting other players in the battle royale:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games.

Also, the Fortnite OG roadmap indicates that the map will gain a new addition in the form of a frosty biome with the upcoming November 16th update.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games.

How to reveal named locations on the Fortnite OG map

To reveal named locations on the Fortnite OG map you need to visit each location while you're actively playing one of the battle royale modes on offer. You don't need to survive or win a match for the locations to be registered - once you've been to one, it will permanently be unlocked and labelled on your map.

Also, when you start Fortnite OG for the first time, your entire map will be greyed out. This is because the entire map has had a refresh for the new season (and this is a rare occurrence). When you visit a part of the map or a named location, that part of your map will be coloured in.

Image credit: Epic Games.

All Fortnite OG named locations

For this Fortnite OG map contains several named locations from the battle royale's past, such as Tilted Towers which was introduced in Chapter One Season Two and stuck around until Season Nine.

Here is a list of all the current Fortnite OG named locations:

Junk Junction

Haunted Hills

Pleasant Park

Snobby Shores

Greasy Grove

Shifty Shafts

Tilted Towers

Flush Factory

Loot Lake

Lazy Links

Tomato Temple

Dusty Divot

Salty Springs

Fatal Fields

Lucky Landing

Risky Reels

Wailing Woods

Lonely Lodge

Retail Row

Paradise Palms

Image credit: Epic Games.

