Fortnite Map
Every map location for Fortnite OG.
The Fortnite map is unique in the sense that it is a new season map, but it's actually the map from Chapter 1 Season 5, hence the name for this season being Fortnite OG. Each map throughout the current season will reflect the Battle Royale's epic history, starting with this one.
With the Fortnite map having an entire refresh for the new season, you're going to have to spend some time running around the island to fill it all out again. Don't worry though, we've put together this guide to help you out.
Without further ado, here is the Fortnite OG map, all named locations in Fortnite OG and how to reveal them.
On this page:
Fortnite OG Map
Here is the Fortnite OG Map with all named locations on it:
Here is the Fortnite OG Map without any named locations on it if you want to challenge your navigation skills while fighting other players in the battle royale:
Also, the Fortnite OG roadmap indicates that the map will gain a new addition in the form of a frosty biome with the upcoming November 16th update.
How to reveal named locations on the Fortnite OG map
To reveal named locations on the Fortnite OG map you need to visit each location while you're actively playing one of the battle royale modes on offer. You don't need to survive or win a match for the locations to be registered - once you've been to one, it will permanently be unlocked and labelled on your map.
Also, when you start Fortnite OG for the first time, your entire map will be greyed out. This is because the entire map has had a refresh for the new season (and this is a rare occurrence). When you visit a part of the map or a named location, that part of your map will be coloured in.
All Fortnite OG named locations
For this Fortnite OG map contains several named locations from the battle royale's past, such as Tilted Towers which was introduced in Chapter One Season Two and stuck around until Season Nine.
Here is a list of all the current Fortnite OG named locations:
- Junk Junction
- Haunted Hills
- Pleasant Park
- Snobby Shores
- Greasy Grove
- Shifty Shafts
- Tilted Towers
- Flush Factory
- Loot Lake
- Lazy Links
- Tomato Temple
- Dusty Divot
- Salty Springs
- Fatal Fields
- Lucky Landing
- Risky Reels
- Wailing Woods
- Lonely Lodge
- Retail Row
- Paradise Palms
If you're dropping in to Fortnite OG, then check out our guide detailing all Gnome locations to grab yourself a bunch of extra XP!