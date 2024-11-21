Fortnite is now selling digital shoes for your character skin, with Nike Air Jordans costing around £7

Fortnite has a new type of cosmetic option for its characters - Kicks - which are, in a nutshell, shoes.

The first pair of Kicks has been viewable within Fortnite since the start of its current Chapter 2 Remix season - a pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG 'Black Toe Reimagined' trainers, which you can unlock as part of the current battle pass.

As of today, however, Kicks are now equippable by (many, though not all) Fortnite character skins. A range of other shoes - sorry, Kicks - are also available to buy.

Starting today, you can buy:

Nike Cortez Leather OG - 800 V-Bucks

Nike Air Foamposite One 'Galaxy' - 1000 V-Bucks

Nike Shox R4 'Comet Red' - 1000 V-Bucks

Chomp Stompers - 600 V-Bucks

And from tomorrow, you can buy:

Air Jordan 3 Retro 'Palomino'- 800 V-Bucks

Air Jordan 3 'Black Cement-Gray' - 1000 V-Bucks

Air Jordan 11 'Black/Gym Red' - 1000 V-Bucks

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Manila' - 1000 V-Bucks

Fortnite's Air Jordan 3 'Black Cement-Gray' Kicks, priced 1000 V-Bucks. | Image credit: Epic Games

I really like the Chomp Stompers - those shark slippers which only cost 600 V-Bucks (around £3-ish?) As a Fortnite-original design, these are cheaper than the other options. There's no way I'm paying 1000 V-Bucks - the price of a battle pass - for anything else.

Fortnite maker Epic Games says Kicks are currently compatible with over 500 Fortnite skins, with 95 percent of the game's skin library set to be compatible by the spring of next year.

Yesterday, Fortnite revealed a shake-up to its battle pass system and the introduction of another separate battle pass for its upcoming, permanent edition of the game's original map: Fortnite OG.