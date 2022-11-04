Enter a Chrome Vortex is a current challenge in Fortnite, tasking players with seeking out the spinning chrome tornados found around the map.

Finding a Chrome Vortex in Fortnite is pretty simple if you know where to look, as they can be found around the map in heavily-chromed areas. They have the ability to chrome your character and can be a great way to reposition to a different area.

Here's how to enter a Chrome Vortex in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chrome Vortex locations

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, there are currently two Chrome Vortexes found on the map. They change location slightly each match, but can easily be tracked down by looking for the swirling symbol on the map. You can see these highlighted below:

Examples of how the vortex looks on the map - as circled. Remember - these locations change every match, but look out for the symbols!

Head to the locations marked by these symbols to find a Chrome Vortex. You're looking for a giant chrome twister that towers up above the map.

How to enter a Chrome Vortex in Fortnite

Once you've tracked down a Chrome Vortex, just walk or jump into it and you will start to fly upwards. You don't need to control your character here, just ride the twister upwards. As you get to the top, push your character away from the centre of the vortex, and you will break free. From here, you will be free-falling, until your Glider is activated.

Note that entering a Chrome Vortex will also apply the Chromed effect to your character. Completing this challenge will reward you with 15k XP and progress in The Herald quests. Complete these quests to earn exclusive gear based on The Herald.

