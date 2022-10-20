Acquire the Zero Point Pretzel effect is one of the Fortnitemare quests this Halloween in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

For the 2022 Halloween event, you need to complete Fortnitemares quests in Fortnite to unlock special rewards at the 5, 13, and 25 quests completed milestones. Finding the Pumpkin Launcher, and Howler Claws will help you complete these challenges as well!

You'll also earn 15k XP for completing each of these Fortnitemares quests, which will help you earn Battle Stars for this season's Battle Pass.

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Cinematic Trailer

How to Acquire the Zero Point Pretzel effect in Fortnite

To acquire the Zero Point Pretzel effect in Fortnite, you need to find Candy locations and then search the buckets containing candy in the hopes that one of them have a Zero Point Pretzel. To complete the Fortnitemares challenge, you'll need to find three Zero Point Pretzels and then consume them to gain their anti-gravity effect.

To consume an item, just select it from your inventory and press the shoot button and wait for the animation to finish to get the effect.

Candy is usually found in Halloween buckets outside of houses, and it still is, but thanks to the spread of the chrome this season, there are less houses with candy outside of them, as there are no candy buckets found inside of chromed areas.

Due to this, we recommend going to Fort Jonsey to find Zero Point Pretzels. Two candy buckets are found outside the house in the northwestern house.

We also found some candy at Loot Lodge, which is the new house sitting in the middle of Loot Lake.

If you want to clear this Fortnitemares quest quickly, then we recommend visiting one of these locations and looking for the pretzels, then exiting the game and coming back to Fort Jonesy or Loot Lodge and searching again, as you don't need to acquire the Zero Point Pretzel effect three times in the same match.

If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, visit our pages on map changes, vault locations, The Herald skin, and EvoChrome weapons.