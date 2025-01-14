The Hatsune Miku Music Pass in Fortnite has arrived and has brought thirty different goodies with it, including a Neko Hatsune Miku outfit and a second style for it later in the pass.

However, the rewards you can get your hands on will depend on if you decide to buy the premium tier or stick to just the free pass in Fortnite.

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Hatsune Miku Music Pass.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fortnite Hatsune Miku Music Pass explained

The Hatsune Miku Music Pass in Fortnite is a battle pass that, essentially, gives you a bunch of music-themed or Hatsune Miku themed rewards for levelling up across any Fortnite experience.

It's important to note that the Hatsune Miku skins are premium tier rewards in the paid music pass - you cannot get the special skins featured in the pass for free or in the shop currently (sorry.)

Neko Hatsune Miku is part of the premium music pass tier. | Image credit: Epic Games

Fortnite Hatsune Miku Music Pass premium tier price

The premium tier Hatsune Miku Music Pass costs 1,400 V-Bucks - which is the same price as this season's Lego Pass but 400 V-Bucks more expensive than the normal Battle Pass or the OG pass.

You can get the music pass through Fortnite Crew too if you don't want to spend more V-Bucks this season.

If you want the Hatsune Miku skins available in the music pass then you will need to pay for the premium tier pass or spend 1,500 V-Bucks in the store for a normal Hatsune Miku skin (not one of the two featured in the pass itself).

Image credit: Epic Games

Fortnite Hatsune Miku Music Pass free rewards

There are some free rewards in the music pass that you can get by levelling up through any other Fortnite mode (such as Lego Fortnite or Fortnite OG). However, as we said earlier, these free rewards do not include a Hatsune Miku skin - if you want that, you'll need to buy it.

Here are all of the free rewards in the Fortnite Hatsune Miku Music Pass:

Cherry Cordial - Jam Track

Miku on Stage - Loading Screen

Shamisen Electric - Bass

Dexting - Jam Track

Paper Lantern - Aura

First Person - Jam Track

The Break - Emote

Not Without a Fight - Jam Track

Shatter Sonic - Guitar

There aren't many rewards in the free tier of the music pass, the majority of them have been put behind the premium tier.

Image credit: Epic Games

Fortnite Hatsune Miku Music Pass premium rewards

Here are all of the premium tier Hatsune Miku music pass rewards for Fortnite:

Neko Hatsune Miku - Outfit (Included, this means you don't need to do any level progression to obtain this reward.)

Miku Speaker - Emote

Sparklescent - Aura

Front Page Pose - Emote

Work Work - Jam Track

Syntheslicer - Emote

It's Miku! - Emote

Nemia's Night Lights - Loading Screen

Short Shirt/Long Jacket - Jam Track

Neko Miku Keytar - Pickaxe

Leek-To-Go - Back Bling

Miku Brite Keytar - Back Bling

Hypno-Doughberman - Emote

Love Don't Cost A Thing - Jam Track

Neko Miku Guitar - Guitar

Six String Sniper - Emote

Dough on the Go - Emote

Dark Wings - Aura

Magical Cure! Love Shot! - Jam Track

Digital Dream - Emote

Neko Hatsune Miku (Brite Hatsune Miku Style) - Outfit

Remember, to access this reward track you need to pay for the music pass with 1,400 V-Bucks.

The final reward in the music pass is the Brite Hatsune Miku style of the Neko Hatsune Miku outfit. | Image credit: Epic Games

Fortnite Hatsune Miku Music Pass end date

The Fortnite Hatsune Miku Music Pass ends on Tuesday 8th April, so you've got from now until then to work your way through the reward tracks and level up to claim the Hatsune Miku-themed goodies!

Image credit: Epic Games

We hope you enjoy the music pass and get jamming with the famous Hatsune Miku!