Fortnite Hatsune Miku Music Pass explained
Plus the music pass price, rewards and end date.
The Hatsune Miku Music Pass in Fortnite has arrived and has brought thirty different goodies with it, including a Neko Hatsune Miku outfit and a second style for it later in the pass.
However, the rewards you can get your hands on will depend on if you decide to buy the premium tier or stick to just the free pass in Fortnite.
With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the Fortnite Hatsune Miku Music Pass.
The Hatsune Miku Music Pass in Fortnite is a battle pass that, essentially, gives you a bunch of music-themed or Hatsune Miku themed rewards for levelling up across any Fortnite experience.
It's important to note that the Hatsune Miku skins are premium tier rewards in the paid music pass - you cannot get the special skins featured in the pass for free or in the shop currently (sorry.)
Fortnite Hatsune Miku Music Pass premium tier price
The premium tier Hatsune Miku Music Pass costs 1,400 V-Bucks - which is the same price as this season's Lego Pass but 400 V-Bucks more expensive than the normal Battle Pass or the OG pass.
You can get the music pass through Fortnite Crew too if you don't want to spend more V-Bucks this season.
If you want the Hatsune Miku skins available in the music pass then you will need to pay for the premium tier pass or spend 1,500 V-Bucks in the store for a normal Hatsune Miku skin (not one of the two featured in the pass itself).
Fortnite Hatsune Miku Music Pass free rewards
There are some free rewards in the music pass that you can get by levelling up through any other Fortnite mode (such as Lego Fortnite or Fortnite OG). However, as we said earlier, these free rewards do not include a Hatsune Miku skin - if you want that, you'll need to buy it.
Here are all of the free rewards in the Fortnite Hatsune Miku Music Pass:
- Cherry Cordial - Jam Track
- Miku on Stage - Loading Screen
- Shamisen Electric - Bass
- Dexting - Jam Track
- Paper Lantern - Aura
- First Person - Jam Track
- The Break - Emote
- Not Without a Fight - Jam Track
- Shatter Sonic - Guitar
There aren't many rewards in the free tier of the music pass, the majority of them have been put behind the premium tier.
Fortnite Hatsune Miku Music Pass premium rewards
Here are all of the premium tier Hatsune Miku music pass rewards for Fortnite:
- Neko Hatsune Miku - Outfit (Included, this means you don't need to do any level progression to obtain this reward.)
- Miku Speaker - Emote
- Sparklescent - Aura
- Front Page Pose - Emote
- Work Work - Jam Track
- Syntheslicer - Emote
- It's Miku! - Emote
- Nemia's Night Lights - Loading Screen
- Short Shirt/Long Jacket - Jam Track
- Neko Miku Keytar - Pickaxe
- Leek-To-Go - Back Bling
- Miku Brite Keytar - Back Bling
- Hypno-Doughberman - Emote
- Love Don't Cost A Thing - Jam Track
- Neko Miku Guitar - Guitar
- Six String Sniper - Emote
- Dough on the Go - Emote
- Dark Wings - Aura
- Magical Cure! Love Shot! - Jam Track
- Digital Dream - Emote
- Neko Hatsune Miku (Brite Hatsune Miku Style) - Outfit
Remember, to access this reward track you need to pay for the music pass with 1,400 V-Bucks.
Fortnite Hatsune Miku Music Pass end date
The Fortnite Hatsune Miku Music Pass ends on Tuesday 8th April, so you've got from now until then to work your way through the reward tracks and level up to claim the Hatsune Miku-themed goodies!
We hope you enjoy the music pass and get jamming with the famous Hatsune Miku!