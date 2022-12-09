When is Geralt coming to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

Fortnite is set to crossover with The Witcher as part of its new season, and will add Geralt of Rivia alongside a set of challenges and rewards.

The silver-haired Witcher will join Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, giving players the chance to earn a bunch of The Witcher themed items.

Here's when Geralt is set to be added to Fortnite, and what to expect once he's in the game.

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Cinematic Trailer.

Fortnite Geralt release date, and when The Witcher items are coming to Fortnite

While there hasn't been official confirmation from Epic social channels as to when Geralt of Rivia is coming to Fortnite, we do have some information listed in the Battle Pass which points to a date.

There is an in-game timer for Geralt's page (60 days left at the time of writing) that puts his release date on Tuesday February 7th, 2023. This sounds about right, given that skins often release a couple of months after a new season launches.

This was true of the recent The Herald skin which launched a couple of months after Chapter 3 Season 4.

How will Geralt be unlocked in Fortnite?

We don't yet know how Geralt will be unlocked in Fortnite, but we can look to the ways in which previous characters like Indiana Jones were unlocked to make a good guess. Like Indy, it is likely that Geralt will have a set of challenges associated with him. Completing these challenges will grant The Witcher themed rewards, and then eventually the Geralt skin. For now, this is just speculation, but we'll be sure to update this page once we get confirmation.

Fortnite The Witcher items list

For now, only one page of The Witcher items are visible in Fortnite. You can't unlock them yet, but here's what will be on offer once Geralt launches in February:

Geralt of Rivia Loading Screen (Art by Will Kirkby)

Weapons of the Witcher Back Bling

Muscle Memory Spray

Igni Sign Emote

Witcher's Steel Sword Harvesting Tool

Geralt of Rivia Outfit

As mentioned, there are two pages of The Witcher items to earn in Fortnite. For now, the second page is compoletely hidden. We'll have to wait until launch to see what else is being added alongside Geralt.

So there you have it, everything you should know about Geralt coming to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. If anything changes with regards to the release date, this page will be updated.