Finding Duelist Characters in Fortnite will help you complete one of the current Pirate Code quests that are part of the limited-time Cursed Sails event.

You'll only need to find one Duelist in Fortnite, challenge them and defeat them with either a Melee Weapon or Pistol to clear this specific quest. Your first job, however, is finding them!

Without further ado, here are the Fortnite Duelist Character locations and how to challenge them.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fortnite Duelist Character locations

The two Duelist Characters in Fortnite currently are Oscar and Cerberus.

Oscar can be found at Classy Courts. We found them chilling on a chair on a balcony here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Cerberus can be found at Grim Gate. We found them prowling around the lower level of this area:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

How to Challenge a Duelist Character in Fortnite

Once you've found a Duelist you then need to Challenge them and defeat them with a Pistol or Melee weapon to complete the Pirate Code quest.

Do not shoot them before you speak to them, otherwise they'll see you as an enemy and you won't be able to challenge them.

To 'Challenge' a Duelist (either Oscar or Cerberus) you need to speak to them and select the 'Duel' option from the menu that appears at the bottom of the screen.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Follow the text through and confirm you want to challenge them to start the fight. Be careful though, other squads will still be able to swoop in and kill you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games

Defeat the Duelist with either a Pistol or Melee Weapon and you'll have completed this quest!

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Fortnite content then check out our pages showing you how to find Buried Treasure Chests and how to get a Coconut (so you can throw it at other players.)