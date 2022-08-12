It seems that Dragon Ball is the next mega-franchise to come to Fortnite.

At present, there's only been a couple of teases from Epic Games and the main Fortnite social accounts, but there's absolutely no doubting that it's all pointing to Dragon Ball.

Dragon Ball has been at the top of many fans' wishlists for years now, so it's great to see it finally arrive. Here's when Dragon Ball is coming to Fortnite, and what we can expect from the upcoming crossover.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin’ Cinematic Trailer

Fortnite Dragon Ball release date: When is Dragon Ball coming to Fortnite?

Dragon Ball will be releasing in Fortnite on Tuesday, 16th August. The in-game intro screen indicates this, and we've also had confirmation from Epic Games that the update will drop on Tuesday.

As for the exact timings, there's been no word yet, but Fortnite updates usually occur at the following times:

UK: 9am (BST)

Europe: 10am (CEST)

East Coast US: 4am (EST)

West Coast US: 1am (PST)

If we hear anything more on official timings for the Dragon Ball Fortnite release, this page will be updated accordingly.

Speak. Name your wish…8.16.2022 pic.twitter.com/IloBVI07AY — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 11, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What can we expect from Fortnite Dragon Ball?

While there haven't been many details on what's going to be added as part of the Dragon Ball Fortnite crossover, previous events can be used to make a good guess. Expect skins, harvesting tools and other cosmetic items themed around Dragon Ball, as well as new music and gliders. The big question is whether there will be updates to the map. In the past, crossover events have added new POIs (points of interest), so it's possible there may be new places to land post-update.

A new loading screen has already been added to Fortnite, showing Kame House from the Dragon Ball series. We'll have to wait and see whether any new landmarks or POIs are added on 16th August.

The in-game Lobby background has been updated! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/W9yIBRgjIE — Fortnite News ⛱️ (@FortniteBR) August 11, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Chapter 3 Season 3 has arrived - bringing with it a new Battle Pass, character collection, map locations and Victory Umbrella, along with the return of Victory Crowns. You can now get Indiana Jones skins and cosmetics by completing challenges like collecting relics, damaging opponents in vehicles, and finding the secret door location. It's also good to know how to ride animals, the geyser locations along with where to find a Baller and zipline and use the new Grapple Glove, and if you're after a specific Battle Pass skin, then it's a good idea to know how to get XP fast.

What is Dragon Ball?

If you're not clued up on Dragon Ball, worry not, it's actually quite old (crumbles into dust).

It's a Japanese franchise created in 1984, debuting as a manga series. An animated series followed in 1986, which was then followed by the arguably more well-known Dragon Ball Z. This follows charcaters like Goku, Vegeta and Piccolo - super-strong fighters that regularly face off against each other. The name Dragon Ball refers to the Dragon Balls, powerful relics which once combined, give the holder one wish of their choosing. This is what you can see in the teaser art released so far.

If you’d like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, check out our pages on Vibin quests the Indiana Jones skin, character locations, where to find the coolest player on the island, how to open the secret door past the main chamber, and how to get XP fast.