Fortnite Cow Catchers: How to destroy road barriers using the Cow Catcher or Battle Bus

Destroying road barriers using the Cow Catcher or Battle Bus is one of the Resistance challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

This challenge involves either finding a Battle Bus or modding a vehicle with a Cow Catcher, so you can then smash through the road barriers the IO have placed across the map.

First, however, you need to know how to get a Cow Catcher and the Battle Bus locations.

Completing this challenge will reward you with 23k XP, which will help you unlock the new Battle Pass skins.

On this page: