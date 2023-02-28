How to complete Fortnite Cipher encrypted and unencrypted challenges, rewards listed

Cipher quests were introduced in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, but they actually carry on into the start of Chapter 4, Season 2.

Some of these tasks are listed like any other in Fortnite, but others are actually encrypted, and you'll have to work out what they're asking you to do in order to earn all the rewards.

Below, we've detailed how the event works, all Cipher rewards and challenges currently in Fortnite, and how to complete encrypted challenges once they've been cracked.

Fortnite unencrypted and encrypted Cipher quests explained

From 28th February until Tuesday, the 7th March, there will be new Cipher quests added to Fortnite every day. However you actually have until Friday, 10th March - after Chapter 4, Season 2 releases - to complete all the challenges and get your rewards.

Most of the Cipher challenges are unencrypted, meaning that you can read them in your quests list like any other task. There are some mysterious encrypted challenges, however, that need to be cracked in order to know what task you have to complete.

After completing an encrypted Quest, you'll unlock the next one after it becomes available.

XP is earned for completing individual Cipher challenges, and you'll also get new cosmetic rewards for completing a certain number of both encrypted and unencrypted challenges before the event ends on Friday, 10th March.

You can try and crack the Ciphers on your own, but we'll add what each encrypted quest is below when the community figures it out if you'd like to know what they are.

Fortnite Cipher rewards

As mentioned above, you get XP for completing individual Cipher challenges, but you'll also unlock cosmetics for reaching certain unencrypted and encrypted challenge completion milestones.

Here's every Cipher reward in Fortnite and how to get them:

Fortnite Cipher Reward How to get Keep the Peace Spray Complete 7 unencrypted Cipher Quests Order Up Loading Screen Complete 15 unencrypted Cipher Quests Deciphered Emoticon Complete 24 unencrypted Cipher Quests Circuitry Wrap Complete 3 encrypted Cipher Quests Distant Roar Spray Complete the 19.19.19.1.27. 1.22 22.16.15.10.20.21 2.17.26.12 encrypted task (we'll add what this is when we know)

All Cipher cosmetic rewards.

Unencrypted Fortnite Cipher challenges listed

You get 10K XP for completing each Cipher task in Fortnite.

With thanks to iFireMonkey on Twitter for sourcing this information, here's every current and future Unencrypted Cipher challenge in Fortnite:

Visit Bastion Outposts (3)

Collect ammo from chests (100)

Upgrade vehicles with Off-Road Tires or Cow Catchers (3)

Hit opponents with ranged weapons from 75 metres or more (5)

Get eliminations with a weapon of Uncommon rarity or higher (3) - Part 1 of 3

Get eliminations with a weapon of Rare rarity or higher (3) - Part 2 of 3

Get eliminations with a weapon of Epic rarity or higher (3) - Part 3 of 3

Get eliminations with a weapon of Legendary Rarity or higher (3)

Damage opponents with the Infantry Rifle or the Six Shooter (300) - Part 1 of 3

Damage opponents with the Infantry Rifle or the Six Shooter (1000) - Part 2 of 3

Damage opponents with the Infantry Rifle or the Six Shooter (2000) - Part 3 of 3

Damage opponents with the Infantry Rifle or the Six Shooter (3500)

Mark targets with the Falcon Scout (3)

Drive a vehicle in different named locations (5)

Deal explosive damage to enemy players (250)

Collect bars from eliminated players (50)

Complete bounties (3)

Purchase items from a character or Vending Machine (5)

Reroll Augments (3)

Place recruitment posters (4)

Spend bars (250) - Part 1 of 3

Spend bars (750) - Part 2 of 3

Spend bars (2500) - Part 3 of 3

Spend bars (5000)

Gain shields (150)

Destroy objects while in a vehicle (45)

Deal damage to players with assault rifles (500)

Outlast Opponents (50) - Part 1 of 3

Outlast Opponents (150) - Part 2 of 3

Outlast Opponents (300) - Part 3 of 3

Remember, you only have until Friday, 10th March to complete these challenges to get your rewards.

How to complete Encrypted Fortnite Cipher challenges

With the same information from iFireMonkey on Twitter, we know what the codes to crack the encrypted challenges are already, but we don't know all of them just yet!

With credit to Idunno1823 on Twitter and j8hnb on Youtube for their solutions, below is all the encrypted Cipher challenges in Fortnite.

Encrypted Cipher Challenge How to complete Map location Area Picture 1.17.23.9.14. 19.19.24.1.21.6 Interact with table in Anvil Square (basement of eastern house nearest the bridge) 19.19.19.1.27. 1.22. 22.16.15.10.20.21. 2.17.26.12 Use a spray in the bowling alley in Faulty Splits (large northern building) 12.18.15.5.14.25. 14.4.2.22 TBC 19.11.2.20.22.5.20.8.4 22.13.1.4.19 TBC 12.18.15.5.14.25. 14.4.2.22 TBC 19.11.2.20.22.5.20.8.4. 22.13.1.4.19 TBC

Thanks to realNumberSets on Twitter for working out from game files that the next encrypted challenge locations are at Lonely Labs and Shattered Slabs, but we'll have to wait until the challenges are either fully encrypted or released to find out what you have to do there.

Encrypted Cipher quests are

1.17.23.9.14 19.19.24.1.21.6 = Anvil Square

12.18.15.5.14.25.14.4.2.22 = Lonely Labs

19.11.2.20.22.5.20.8.4.22.13.1.4.19 = Shattered Slabs

19.19.19.1.27.1.22.22.16.15.10.20.21.2.17.26.12 = Spray at Splits Bowl — ℝ (@realNumberSets) February 28, 2023

We'll add more solutions when they've been cracked - good luck completing the Cipher challenges!

