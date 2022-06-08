Fortnite character locations, who they are and where to find all 25 characters

The Character Collection tasks you with finding all of the NPCs hanging out across the Fortnite map in Chapter 3 Season 3.

While you’ll meet most by simply exploring the Fortnite map, others are harder due to them rotating their appearance in matches with other characters.

Below you’ll learn how to complete your Character Collection and all of the current character locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin’ Cinematic Trailer

Character Collection in Fortnite explained With the beginning of every new Fortnite season comes a new collection of characters to the island. They appear across the Fortnite map and act as vendors, but will attack if you decide to open fire. The Character Collection is a catalogue containing all of the characters who are currently appearing on the island during the current season. To add a character to this collection, all you have to do is find and talk to them during a match or, if they’re a hostile foe, attack them on sight. It’s important to note that certain characters in Chapter 3 Season 3 won’t appear in every match, so, to find them all, you’ll have to visit certain locations multiple times to see if they’re present.

Character Collection list and locations in Fortnite Below you’ll find all of the characters, along with their locations, that are currently in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Character Collection. Like the previous seasons, a selection of these characters will only appear in specific matches, such as the various Jonesys in The Joneses and the residents of Shroom Chalet. We’ve put ‘Variant’ next to these characters in the table below, so you’ll know which ones to keep an eye out for. Name Location Lil' Whip Coney Crossroads

Inside the ice cream shop Rustler Shifty Shafts

Patrolling around the east side of the location The Paradigm Seven Outpost

North-west of Logjam Lumberyard The Scientist Synapse Station

Inside main building The Origin Seven Outpost

North-east of The Daily Bugle The Visitor Launchpad

Largest island east of Sanctuary Sunbird Temple north-east of The Daily Bugle Guaco Greasy Grove

Inside remains of restaurant Mancake Rocky Reels

Walking around the location Bao Bros Condo Canyon

Inside restaurant The Imagined Seven Outpost

West of the Rave Cave Cuddle Team Leader Rave Cave

Atop the platform above the northern entrance to the Rave Cave Stash'd Chonker's Speedway

Inside garage Haven Loot Lake

Former IO base on the eastern coast Jonesy The First Variant

The Joneses

In the hut located in the north-eastern corner of this location Ludwig Variant

The Joneses

In the building located in the southeastern corner Bunker Jonesy Variant

The Joneses

Near the cavan on the southern edge of the location Mullet Marauder Variant

The Joneses

Upstairs in the building in the north-western corner of this location Metal Team Leader Variant

Shroom Chalet

Inside the building, on the top floor Cuddlepool Variant

Shroom Chalet

Walking outside the building Quackling Variant

Shroom Chalet

Inside the building, on the ground floor Kyle Logjam Lumberyard

Walking around the east side of this location Cryptic Rave Cave

Inside the Rave Cave, near the former IO buildings Fishstick Sleepy Sound

Inside restaurant The Foundation Seven Outpost

On the island south of the Launchpad and east of Sanctuary

Character Collection badge reward explained Completing the Character Collection for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will earn you a small reward, but it’s not Battle Pass XP. Instead, you’ll obtain a badge in your Legacy page, which is accessed from the Careers tab in the game’s main hub. This tab also allows you to look back on your Fortnite achievements starting from the beginning of Chapter 2. It’s currently possible to complete the Character Collection for Chapter 3 Season 3 and earn the badge, but it will take you a number of matches to find all of the characters. You will also earn a small amount of XP when you talk to a character during a match. Chapter 3 Season 3 has arrived - bringing with it a new Battle Pass, character collection, map locations and Victory Umbrella! You can now ride animals, find Reality Seeds across the island and Victory Crowns have returned. If you're after a specific Battle Pass skin, then it's a good idea to know how to get XP fast.