Fortnite character locations, who they are and where to find all 25 characters

Which characters are hanging out on the island this season?
Lottie Lynn
Guide by Lottie Lynn Guides Editor
Published on

The Character Collection tasks you with finding all of the NPCs hanging out across the Fortnite map in Chapter 3 Season 3.

While you’ll meet most by simply exploring the Fortnite map, others are harder due to them rotating their appearance in matches with other characters.

Below you’ll learn how to complete your Character Collection and all of the current character locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Character Collection in Fortnite explained

With the beginning of every new Fortnite season comes a new collection of characters to the island. They appear across the Fortnite map and act as vendors, but will attack if you decide to open fire.

The Character Collection is a catalogue containing all of the characters who are currently appearing on the island during the current season. To add a character to this collection, all you have to do is find and talk to them during a match or, if they’re a hostile foe, attack them on sight.

It’s important to note that certain characters in Chapter 3 Season 3 won’t appear in every match, so, to find them all, you’ll have to visit certain locations multiple times to see if they’re present.

Character Collection list and locations in Fortnite

Below you’ll find all of the characters, along with their locations, that are currently in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Character Collection.

Like the previous seasons, a selection of these characters will only appear in specific matches, such as the various Jonesys in The Joneses and the residents of Shroom Chalet. We’ve put ‘Variant’ next to these characters in the table below, so you’ll know which ones to keep an eye out for.

NameLocation
Lil' Whip
Coney Crossroads
Inside the ice cream shop
Rustler
Shifty Shafts
Patrolling around the east side of the location
The Paradigm
Seven Outpost
North-west of Logjam Lumberyard
The Scientist
Synapse Station
Inside main building
The Origin
Seven Outpost
North-east of The Daily Bugle
The Visitor
Launchpad
Largest island east of Sanctuary
Sunbird
Temple north-east of The Daily Bugle
Guaco
Greasy Grove
Inside remains of restaurant
Mancake
Rocky Reels
Walking around the location
Bao Bros
Condo Canyon
Inside restaurant
The Imagined
Seven Outpost
West of the Rave Cave
Cuddle Team Leader
Rave Cave
Atop the platform above the northern entrance to the Rave Cave
Stash'd
Chonker's Speedway
Inside garage
Haven
Loot Lake
Former IO base on the eastern coast
Jonesy The First
Variant
The Joneses
In the hut located in the north-eastern corner of this location
Ludwig
Variant
The Joneses
In the building located in the southeastern corner
Bunker Jonesy
Variant
The Joneses
Near the cavan on the southern edge of the location
Mullet Marauder
Variant
The Joneses
Upstairs in the building in the north-western corner of this location
Metal Team Leader
Variant
Shroom Chalet
Inside the building, on the top floor
Cuddlepool
Variant
Shroom Chalet
Walking outside the building
Quackling
Variant
Shroom Chalet
Inside the building, on the ground floor
Kyle
Logjam Lumberyard
Walking around the east side of this location
Cryptic
Rave Cave
Inside the Rave Cave, near the former IO buildings
Fishstick
Sleepy Sound
Inside restaurant
The Foundation
Seven Outpost
On the island south of the Launchpad and east of Sanctuary

Character Collection badge reward explained

Completing the Character Collection for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will earn you a small reward, but it’s not Battle Pass XP.

Instead, you’ll obtain a badge in your Legacy page, which is accessed from the Careers tab in the game’s main hub. This tab also allows you to look back on your Fortnite achievements starting from the beginning of Chapter 2.

It’s currently possible to complete the Character Collection for Chapter 3 Season 3 and earn the badge, but it will take you a number of matches to find all of the characters. You will also earn a small amount of XP when you talk to a character during a match.

Chapter 3 Season 3 has arrived - bringing with it a new Battle Pass, character collection, map locations and Victory Umbrella! You can now ride animals, find Reality Seeds across the island and Victory Crowns have returned. If you're after a specific Battle Pass skin, then it's a good idea to know how to get XP fast.

Fortnite Character Collection in previous seasons

There’s a host of characters in Fortnite - from original creations like The Imagined to characters hailing from different realms of pop culture like Doctor Strange - and below, you’ll find four of the Character Collections from seasons past:

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Character Collection

A number of these characters were added to this collection as the season progressed.

NameLocation
The Origin
The Sanctuary
Walking around the archway in the most northly part of this location
The Imagined
Variant
Three Seven Outposts near:
Chonker's Speedway
Command Cavern
The Daily Bugle
The Visitor
The Launchpad
The island directly north-east of Mighty Monument
The Scientist
Synapse Station
Walking around the largest building in this location
Agent Jones
Variant
Two Seven Outposts near:
Greasy Grove
Logjam Lumberyard
The Foundation
The Sanctuary
Walking around central area of this location
Bunker Jonesy
Variant
The Joneses:
Near a campervan in the south-west part of this area
Ludwig
Variant
The Joneses
Second floor of south-east building
Brainiac
Variant
The Joneses
Walking on the south-east corner of area along the tree line near the building containing Ludwig
Mullet Marauder
Variant
The Joneses
Upper floor of the gym in the north section of this area
Jonesy The First
Variant
The Joneses
Blue building in the northern part of this area
Cuddle Team Leader
Variant
Camp Cuddle
In the building wih the pink roof in the northern section of this area
Metal Team Leader
Variant
Camp Cuddle
In the cabin with the blue roof in the central area
Cuddlepool
Variant
Camp Cuddle
In the cabin with the red roof in the central area
Quackling
Variant
Camp Cuddle
In the cabin with the yellow roof in the central area
Guaco
Greasy Grove
In the attic of the house north of the tacos restaurant
Lil Whip
Coney Crossroads
In the attic of the house in the south-east corner of this location
Bao Bros
Tilted Towers
On one of the top floors of the building south of the football pitch
Tomatohead
Condo Canyon
On the second floor of the southernmost building in this location
Doctor Strange
The Daily Bugle
The ground floor of the main building
Mancake
Rocky Reels
In the building on the western side of this location
Peely
The Daily Bugle
On one of the top floors in the north-eastern building in this area
Gunnar
Must be attacked to be added to collection
Command Cavern
Inside the underground base - walking close to the water
Huntmaster Saber
Must be attacked to be added to collection
Command Cavern
On the IO Airship above this location
Slone
Must be attacked to be added to collection
The Fortress
Walking in and around the drill

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Character Collection

Some of these characters were added to the collection as the season progressed.

NameLocation
The Visitor
The Launchpad
The island directly north-east of The Foundation statue
The Scientist
Sanctuary
Often on the roof of a northern building
Can wander to other buildings
Agent Jones
Variant
Four Seven Outposts near:
Chonker's Speedway
Greasy Grove
Logjam Lumberyard
The Daily Bugle
The Foundation
Sanctuary
Patrolling the location
Bunker Jonesy
Variant
The Joneses
Near a campervan in the south-west part of this area
Ludwig
Variant
The Joneses
Second floor of south-east building
Brainiac
Variant
The Joneses
In the cell on the bottom floor of the green building
Mullet Marauder
Variant
The Joneses
Upper floor of the gym in the north section of this area
Jonesy The First
Variant
The Joneses
Blue building in the north section of this area
Cuddle Team Leader
Variant
Cuddle Camp
Log cabin in north section of camp
Metal Team Leader
Variant
Cuddle Camp
Near pink roofed cabin in northern area
Cuddlepool
Variant
Cuddle Camp
Building on north-west section before hill
Quackling
Variant
Cuddle Camp
Near collection of small cabins
Guaco
Variant
Greasy Grove tacos restaurant
Lil' Whip
Coney Crossroads ice cream shop
Bao Bros
Variant
Greasy Grove petrol station
Tomatohead
Variant
Greasy Grove outdoors shop
Tilted Towers
Mancake
Butter Barn - Landmark south of Rocky Reels
Shanta
South-east of Condo Canyon - very close to the coast
Lt. John Llama
Stable on southern side of the lake near Logjam Lumberyard
Haven
Lil' Shaftie - Landmark west of oasis in south-western corner of the map to the west of Chonker's Speedway
Galactico
Tilted Towers - Sport court in the northern part of the location

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Character Collection

It should be noted that this is the Character Collection from the start of the season as it changed over the course of Season 8.

NameImageLocation
Baba Yaga
Southwest of Sludgy Swamp (C;7)
Fabio Sparklemane
Apes Ski (E;8)
Dark Jonesy
Steamy Stacks (G;2)
Kor
Misty Meadows (F;7)
Dusk
West of Lazy Lake (E;6)
Torin
Northeast of The Aftermath (E;4)
Kitbash
Dirty Docks (C;5)
Madcap
East of Corny Crops (F;4)
Penny
West of Retail Row (G;6)
Pitstop
Boney Burbs (D;4)
Charlotte
Pleasant Park (D;3)
Scuba Jonesy
Southeast of Coral Castle (B;2)
TBC
TBC
J.B. Chimpanski
South of Catty Corner (G;7)
Toona Fish
Viking Vessel (B;5)
The Brat
Fork Knife Food Truck (F;5)
TBC
TBC

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Character Collection

NameImageLocation
Abstrakt
Retail Row (H;6)
Human Bill
Steamy Stacks (H;2)
Giggiemon
Lockie's Lighthouse (C;1)
Sunny
Believer Beach (B;3)
Bunker Jonesy
Southwest of Misty Meadows (E;8)
Bushranger
Risky Reels (E;4)
Dreamflower
Flopper Pond (C;5)
Joey
Dirty Docks (H;4)
Hayseed
Steel Farm (G;3)
Marigold
Lazy Lake (F;6)
Maven
Dinky Dish (F;2)
Rick Sanchez
Defiant Dish (E;6)
Riot
Yellow Steel Bridge (involves a fight) (F;7)
Rook
Dockside Dish (G;4)
Special Forces
*Redacted* - South of Catty Corner (G;7)
Swamp Stalker
South of Slurpy Swamp (C;7)
Doctor Slone
Corny Complex (involves a fight) (F;3)
Zyg and Choppy
South of the Aftermath (E;6)
Kymera
Coral Castle (B;2)
Superman
The Orchard (F;3)
Armored Batman Zero
Dirty Docks (H;4)
Beast Boy
Weeping Woods (C;6)

Good luck finding all of the characters in Chapter 3 Season 3!

