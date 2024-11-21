Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 is the next big season for the battle royale, marking the beginning of a whole new chapter it's always a big event - so what exactly is in store this time around?

At the time of writing, Epic Games are yet to reveal anything or make any official posts surrounding the next chapter of Fortnite. However, reliable leakers on X (formerly twitter) have been hard at work digging around for potential clues as to what's coming.

Without further ado, here's everything we know so far about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1 estimated release date

We currently estimate that Chapter 6 Season 1 will begin around Sunday 1st December, however this is just a guess currently and nothing official has been said about this date.

Our estimate comes from the fact that the Chapter 2 Remix Finale event begins on Saturday 30th November and this is a live event which typically does lead straight into the next season/chapter release

Also, reliable leaker HYPEX on X recently posted a countdown that the new chapter was 'two weeks away' and based on the date that was posted, it again suggests it will begin on Sunday 1st December.

2 WEEKS UNTIL FORTNITE CHAPTER 6 🔥‼️ pic.twitter.com/VyOEy2jngD — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 17, 2024

Again, Epic Games hasn't confirmed this and the date above is currently speculation based on in-game events and leaks. We will update this section once we learn more.

Everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

Here is everything we know so far about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season one. It's important to note that this section is just speculation at the moment, Epic Games are yet to officially reveal anything about the upcoming season.

Theme

Leaker Wensoing on X posted that Chapter 6 could be themed around Japanese Mythology.

EXCLUSIVE: Chapter 6 Season 1 will be themed around Samurais and Japanese Mythology. I know this has been rumored for a while, so I want to confirm it once in for all.



Biomes on the map include:



- "Shrine"

- Rivers

- Plains

- Farmland

- Forest



(via me & @Loolo_WRLD) pic.twitter.com/CMOvlM917U — Wenso (@Wensoing) November 2, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

New Biomes

Also, leaker Wensoing on X posted that the possible new biomes could be:

'Shrine'

Rivers

Plains

Farmland

Forest

Augments Return

Leaker Wensoing on X posted that augments may be making a return in the new chapter, but they won't be exactly the same as the ones we so fondly remember.

Augments are making a return in Chapter 6 Season 1 (although in a different way)



The following augments were added in v32.00:



- Agile Mending

- Headshot Hunter

- Healthy Pouncer

- Revelling Revealer

- Vehicle Modifier



(via me & @Loolo_WRLD, first noticed by @blortzen) pic.twitter.com/ZEU5F45mXi — Wenso (@Wensoing) November 4, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Animals?

According to leaker Wensoing on X there will be some new furry friends on the chapter 6 map described as 'cat-like' animals. They may be called Sprites and come in three types (water, air and basic).

The function of these critters is still unclear, but it's speculated they're something to do with the Shrine area on the map.

New cat-like animals named "Sprites" will be releasing in Chapter 6 Season 1!



- Air, Water & "Basic" types

- Will have unique voicelines/expressions

- Are related to the upcoming "Shrines" feature - they say their goodbyes when they're near these Shrines



(via me & @Loolo_WRLD) pic.twitter.com/mxCOXL9Qr3 — Wenso (@Wensoing) November 8, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Winterfest 2024

Reliable leaker ShiinaBR on X posted that Fortnite is currently playtesting something that could be the Winterfest Update for 2024 - they speculated that this event could start on two dates, either Tuesday 10th December or a week later on Tuesday 17th December.

Fortnite is now playtesting v33.11, likely Winterfest 2024 🎄



Fortnite is now playtesting v33.11, likely Winterfest 2024 🎄

The update is set to drop on either December 10 or around December 17, introducing hopefully great new Christmas content 👀 pic.twitter.com/HufjWd01Pa — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 19, 2024

Either way, those dates mean that it will be part of Chapter 6 Season one if true - but again this is speculation at the moment.

That's all for now - we'll update this page as we learn more about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1!