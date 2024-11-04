Fortnite Chapter 6 map features Japanese theme, leaks suggest

Fortnite's all-new Chapter 6 era, set to begin in December, will live on a fresh battle royale island themed around Japan.

That's according to persistent leaks reported by some of the game's most reliable tipsters, and concept art for new Fortnite characters that has been public since earlier this year.

You can see some of that character art above, which dates back to a slew of character concepts released by Epic Games this spring conspicuously all based around Japanese or Asian-inspired designs. Samurai and shinobi feature, of course, alongside a koi carp-inspired cousin of fan-favourite Fishstick.

In the past week, regular Fortnite leakers Shiina and Wensoing both reported the game's Chapter 6 Japanese theme as now beyond all doubt, seemingly based on in-game files found within the new Chapter 2 Remix update. This includes the game's Chapter 6 skybox, seen in the bottom tweet below, and references to locations such as wetlands, shrines, rivers and plains.

EXCLUSIVE: Chapter 6 Season 1 will be themed around Samurais and Japanese Mythology. I know this has been rumored for a while, so I want to confirm it once in for all.



Biomes on the map include:



- "Shrine"

- Rivers

- Plains

- Farmland

- Forest



(via me & @Loolo_WRLD) pic.twitter.com/CMOvlM917U — Wenso (@Wensoing) November 2, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Chapter 6 TODMs + the Eminem sign 😭 (via @PokeasyFN) pic.twitter.com/XX03IZHn0p — Wenso (@Wensoing) November 2, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In-game now, meanwhile, fans believe the below loading screen shows a teaser for a Japanese environment in the top left - note the large red circle and blossom petals floating on the surface of the water.

Image credit: Epic Games

Fortnite's previous map, featured throughout this year during its Chapter 5 phase, was based around Ancient Greece. Throughout 2024 it featured the arrival of a mysterious stone hand, the appearance of the Underworld and Mount Olympus, and the antics of various Greek gods interacting with an all-powerful version of Pandora's Box.

The next era of Fortnite is set to begin in December - but not before another live event sheparding the game forward first.